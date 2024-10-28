Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Former Exinity Country Manager Takes CAPEX.com Lead in Colombia

Former Exinity Country Manager Takes CAPEX.com Lead in Colombia

Monday, 28/10/2024 | 17:25 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • With a background in business development, Geofrey Briñez takes on the new role.
  • Earlier, he worked at Exinity and Equiti Capital, focusing on account management.
Geofrey Briñez announced on LinkedIn today (Monday) that he has joined CAPEX.com as Country Manager in Colombia. He brings experience from several prior roles in the financial and tech industries.

He wrote on LinkedIn: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new chapter on my career as Country Manager at CAPEX.com."

CAPEX.com Appoints Country Manager

Geofrey Briñez
Geofrey Briñez, Source: LinkedIn

Most recently, Briñez was the Country Manager at Exinity for six months, focusing on product launches and strategic growth. Before this, he worked at Equiti Capital as a Business Development and Account Manager for about two and half years, where he focused on business development within the Latin American market.

Briñez also held short-term roles, including as a Sales Specialist at LB Sistemas S.A. de C.V. in Mexico City for three months and as a Customer Retention Manager at Human Tech Pro for three months as well in Mexico City.

His varied experience spans multiple aspects of business development, retention, and market expansion across Latin America.

CAPEX.com Joins NAGA Group

NAGA Group has completed its merger with Key Way Group, the parent company of CAPEX.com. The merger received all necessary regulatory approvals within six weeks and aims to expand NAGA’s global presence and improve cost efficiency, as reported by Finance Magnates.

This merger positions NAGA Group as a prominent neo-broker globally, with around 1.5 million users in over 100 countries. Integrating CAPEX.com’s user base into NAGA’s ecosystem is expected to provide users with various features and services, distinguishing the NAGA SuperApp from competitors.

NAGA’s strategy focuses on utilizing shared technology across the group to streamline operations and lower costs. The group projects annual cost savings of up to EUR 9 million, revised from an earlier estimate of USD 10 million.

The immediate focus will be on leveraging synergies in technology, regulatory processes, and customer acquisition .

industry move
executive moves
executive move
Capex.com
Exinity
moves
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 1060 Articles
  • 11 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 1060 Articles
  • 11 Followers

!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}