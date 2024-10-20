Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Executives
> Devexperts, EC Markets, SFC, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

Devexperts, EC Markets, SFC, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

Sunday, 20/10/2024 | 06:00 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Other firms that reported notable executive moves this week are SGX FX, Match-Trade, and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.
executive-moves-of-the-week

In our weekly executive move coverage, EC Markets UK tapped Adam Saward as Managing Director, EBS' Former Executive Hugh Whelan joined SGX FX, Devexperts named Ben Hurley the new CEO, Match-Trade appointed Andrey Kalashnikov to head Match2Pay, and SFC picked Kelvin Wong Tin-yau as Chairman.

Executive Moves of the Week

EC Markets UK Tapped Adam Saward as MD

EC Markets UK appointed Adam Saward as Managing Director, bringing more than 22 years of experience in the financial sector to the role. His career began at HSBC and was followed by a significant period at ETrade, where he held various positions during its peak years in the UK.

Adam Saward, Source: LinkedIn

Saward’s experience includes setting up an execution trading desk at Penson Financial, where he was introduced to the Prime Brokerage industry. After four years, he moved to Linear, developing its Prime Brokerage offering. He later co-founded PrimeXtend, a Prime Broker and Execution provider, in partnership with former Nomura and JP Morgan executives.

Learn more about EC Markets UK's appointment of Adam Saward as the new Managing Director.

EBS' Former Exec Hugh Whelan Joined SGX FX

SGX FX named Hugh Whelan as the new Head of Liquidity Management and Data Strategy. Whelan brings experience from his previous role at EBS, where he played a key role in launching and developing EBS Direct into a notable foreign exchange (FX) trading platform.

Hugh Whelan, Source: LinkedIn

Whelan's career at EBS began in November 2013, where he served as Head of EBS Direct FX Trading Platforms until June 2024. In this position, he led the establishment of EBS Direct, a bilateral FX trading venue offering spot, forwards, swaps, and metals under ICAP Plc.

Show more about Hugh Whelan's new role as SGX FX Head of Liquidity Management and Data Strategy.

Devexperts Named Ben Hurley as New CEO

Devexperts, a global software developer for the capital markets, announced that Ben Hurley will be the new Chief Executive Officer. Hurley will replace Michael Babushkin, the previous CEO.

Ben Hurley, Source: LinkedIn

Hurley has been with Devexperts since 2022, previously serving as the Country Manager in Ireland. In this role, he reportedly played a key part in reshaping the company’s operations and leading its restructuring project.

Disclose more about Devexperts' pick of Ben Hurley as New CEO.

Match-Trade Appointed Andrey Kalashnikov to Head Match2Pay

Match-Trade Technologies enlisted Andrey Kalashnikov as the Head of Match2Pay, a crypto payment processing solution. Kalashnikov has over 12 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Andrey Kalashnikov, Source: LinkedIn

He spent eight years as the CEO of a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF), where he developed skills in risk management, payments, and leadership within regulated entities.

Highlight more about the Match-Trade onboarding of Andrey Kalashnikov as the Head of Match2Pay.

SFC Appointed New Chairman

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong named Kelvin Wong Tin-yau as Chairman, effective October 20, 2024. Tin-yau will replace Tim Lui, who has held the position for six years and is stepping down.

Tin-yau previously served as Chairman of the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council and worked closely with the SFC. Reflecting on his tenure in a recent statement, Lui characterized the past six years as challenging, noting events like the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

Display more about SFC's appointment of Kelvin Wong Tin-yau as Chairman.

In our weekly executive move coverage, EC Markets UK tapped Adam Saward as Managing Director, EBS' Former Executive Hugh Whelan joined SGX FX, Devexperts named Ben Hurley the new CEO, Match-Trade appointed Andrey Kalashnikov to head Match2Pay, and SFC picked Kelvin Wong Tin-yau as Chairman.

Executive Moves of the Week

EC Markets UK Tapped Adam Saward as MD

EC Markets UK appointed Adam Saward as Managing Director, bringing more than 22 years of experience in the financial sector to the role. His career began at HSBC and was followed by a significant period at ETrade, where he held various positions during its peak years in the UK.

Adam Saward, Source: LinkedIn

Saward’s experience includes setting up an execution trading desk at Penson Financial, where he was introduced to the Prime Brokerage industry. After four years, he moved to Linear, developing its Prime Brokerage offering. He later co-founded PrimeXtend, a Prime Broker and Execution provider, in partnership with former Nomura and JP Morgan executives.

Learn more about EC Markets UK's appointment of Adam Saward as the new Managing Director.

EBS' Former Exec Hugh Whelan Joined SGX FX

SGX FX named Hugh Whelan as the new Head of Liquidity Management and Data Strategy. Whelan brings experience from his previous role at EBS, where he played a key role in launching and developing EBS Direct into a notable foreign exchange (FX) trading platform.

Hugh Whelan, Source: LinkedIn

Whelan's career at EBS began in November 2013, where he served as Head of EBS Direct FX Trading Platforms until June 2024. In this position, he led the establishment of EBS Direct, a bilateral FX trading venue offering spot, forwards, swaps, and metals under ICAP Plc.

Show more about Hugh Whelan's new role as SGX FX Head of Liquidity Management and Data Strategy.

Devexperts Named Ben Hurley as New CEO

Devexperts, a global software developer for the capital markets, announced that Ben Hurley will be the new Chief Executive Officer. Hurley will replace Michael Babushkin, the previous CEO.

Ben Hurley, Source: LinkedIn

Hurley has been with Devexperts since 2022, previously serving as the Country Manager in Ireland. In this role, he reportedly played a key part in reshaping the company’s operations and leading its restructuring project.

Disclose more about Devexperts' pick of Ben Hurley as New CEO.

Match-Trade Appointed Andrey Kalashnikov to Head Match2Pay

Match-Trade Technologies enlisted Andrey Kalashnikov as the Head of Match2Pay, a crypto payment processing solution. Kalashnikov has over 12 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Andrey Kalashnikov, Source: LinkedIn

He spent eight years as the CEO of a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF), where he developed skills in risk management, payments, and leadership within regulated entities.

Highlight more about the Match-Trade onboarding of Andrey Kalashnikov as the Head of Match2Pay.

SFC Appointed New Chairman

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong named Kelvin Wong Tin-yau as Chairman, effective October 20, 2024. Tin-yau will replace Tim Lui, who has held the position for six years and is stepping down.

Tin-yau previously served as Chairman of the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council and worked closely with the SFC. Reflecting on his tenure in a recent statement, Lui characterized the past six years as challenging, noting events like the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

Display more about SFC's appointment of Kelvin Wong Tin-yau as Chairman.

Topics
executive moves
executives
leadership changes
executive transitions
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1326 Articles
  • 15 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1326 Articles
  • 15 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Executives

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}