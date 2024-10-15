Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Devexperts Names Ben Hurley as New CEO, Succeeding Michael Babushkin

Devexperts Names Ben Hurley as New CEO, Succeeding Michael Babushkin

Tuesday, 15/10/2024 | 11:45 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Hurley joined the firm in 2022 as Country Manager in Ireland and has experience in business optimization.
  • The firm facilitates investor participation through fractional stock trading and leverages mobile platforms and AI.
Ben Hurley
Ben Hurley

Devexperts, a global software developer for the capital markets, has announced Ben Hurley as its new Chief Executive Officer. Hurley takes over from previous CEO Michael Babushkin, the transition aims to ensure continuity.

CEO Transition at Devexperts

Hurley has been with Devexperts since 2022. He previously served as the Country Manager in Ireland. In this role, he played a key part in reshaping the company’s operations and leading its restructuring project.

Michael Babushkin
Michael Babushkin, Source: LinkedIn

With over two decades of experience in innovation, business process optimization, and product development, Hurley brings experience to his new position. His familiarity with Devexperts’ capabilities and its customer base positions him well to guide the company’s future.

A core aspect of Hurley’s vision is to improve Devexperts’ ability to facilitate entry into capital markets for firms. He stated: “We are committed to enabling widespread access to financial markets by expanding our technology offerings to brokers and financial institutions.”

Currently, Devexperts offers fractional stock trading, allowing for broader investor participation.

The company also supports mobile platforms and artificial intelligence to enhance user experience. Hurley indicated a focus on emerging markets in Latin America and Asia while maintaining attention on established markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

Enhancing Trading Platforms

Devexperts aims to drive innovation in its market data services and trading platforms. These platforms range from Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for smaller brokerages to comprehensive infrastructure for large financial institutions.

The company’s solutions are customizable, support multi-asset trading, and include tailored services to meet diverse industry needs.

Commenting on his new responsibility, Hurley stated: “Our founder and former CEO, Babushkin, provided a solid foundation for Devexperts’ technology and practices, upon which we continue to build the innovative capabilities our clients have come to expect from us.”

“Looking forward, we will continue to do this whilst also continuing to push the limits of innovation. With Michael’s ongoing involvement, we are well-positioned to advance our mission and meet the evolving needs of our users.”

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

