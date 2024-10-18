Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

> EC Markets UK Taps New MD, Bringing On His PrimeXtend Experience

EC Markets UK Taps New MD, Bringing On His PrimeXtend Experience

Friday, 18/10/2024 | 11:03 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Adam Saward has over 22 years of experience in the financial industry.
  • His career includes roles at HSBC, ETrade, PrimeXtend, Infinox, and Tradeview Markets.
Adam Saward

Adam Saward has been appointed Managing Director of EC Markets UK, bringing more than 22 years of experience in the financial sector to the role. His career began at HSBC, followed by a significant period at ETrade, where he held various positions during its peak years in the UK.

Experience in the Financial Sector

Saward’s experience includes setting up an execution trading desk at Penson Financial, where he was introduced to the Prime Brokerage industry. After four years, he moved to Linear, developing its Prime Brokerage offering.

Matthew Smith, CEO, EC Markets
Matthew Smith, CEO, EC Markets, Source: LinkedIn

He later co-founded PrimeXtend, a Prime Broker and Execution provider, in partnership with former Nomura and JP Morgan executives.

With the recent approval from the FCA, he has been appointed Managing Director of EC Markets UK and is prepared to take on the challenge.

"I would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to management for their unwavering support since our first meetings. I take immense pride in joining a company that is dedicated to innovation and excellence in the financial markets,” Saward commented.

“This role presents an exciting opportunity to embrace the current wave of technological advancements and help enhance our product and service offering within the UK."

Recently, EC Markets has announced its global expansion and rebranding for its 12th anniversary, as reported by Finance Magnates. The rebranding includes a logo redesign. According to the firm, it reflects its focus on innovation and modern trading solutions.

Tradeview UK and Infinox Contributions

His return to the retail side of the market saw him join Tradeview Markets, where he established its UK division. At Infinox, Saward played a key role in designing a bespoke trading platform and managed the development of its proprietary copy trading app. He also contributed to building its worked order trading desk.

“The UK brokerage sector is strongly influenced by external factors and firms need to adapt and embrace the broader range of products and advanced technologies required to service clients here,” commented EC Markets CEO, Matthew Smith.

“Saward has a strong background in innovation and initiating change, and we are looking forward to him taking our UK offering to the next level.”

Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
