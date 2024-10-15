New Head of Match2Pay Draws on 8 Years as CEO of CIF for Crypto Payment

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Tuesday, 15/10/2024 | 10:19 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Andrey Kalashnikov led a crypto-licensed entity and gained insights into MiCA and the Travel Rule regulations.
  • He will focus on crypto payment processing and services tailored for Forex brokers.
Andrey Kalashnikov
Andrey Kalashnikov, Match2Pay

Match-Trade Technologies has appointed Andrey Kalashnikov as the Head of Match2Pay, a crypto payment processing solution. Kalashnikov has over 12 years of experience in the financial services industry.

He spent eight years as the CEO of a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF), where he developed skills in risk management, payments, and leadership within regulated entities.

New Focus on Crypto Payments

In his new position, Kalashnikov will manage the growth and development of Match2Pay. This includes traditional crypto payment processing and the creation of services aimed at Forex brokers and Prop trading firms.

Michał Karczewski, CEO, Match-Trade Technologies, Source: LinkedIn

Over the past year, he led a crypto-licensed entity, gaining valuable insights into the regulatory environment. His experience includes knowledge of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation and the Travel Rule, both of which are anticipated to impact the financial and crypto sectors significantly.

Commenting on the new cooperation, Michał Karczewski, CEO of Match-Trade Technologies, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Andrey to our team. His extensive industry experience in both regulated financial services and the crypto sector perfectly aligns with our vision for the future of Match2Pay.”

Expanding Match2Pay’s Global Services

Kalashnikov also plans to enhance partnerships with key financial institutions. This is part of an effort to keep Match2Pay aligned with the evolving payments landscape. His leadership is expected to help navigate the regulatory challenges posed by MiCA while expanding Match2Pay’s services to address the needs of brokers and traders globally.

“I decided to head Match2Pay because I see tremendous potential in this solution, especially given the upcoming regulatory changes. Match2Pay’s strong IT team is one of our key competitive advantages, allowing us to deliver cutting-edge solutions,” said Andrey Kalashnikov.

“With the entire industry preparing for the impact of MiCA, we are also focusing on adding more licenses and fiat networks to better serve our clients. With a long-term development strategy already in place, I’m confident we will elevate Match2Pay to the next level,”

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
