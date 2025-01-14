Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Why Is XRP Going Up Today? Price Rises 5.9% amid SEC Appeal Speculation

Tuesday, 14/01/2025 | 10:20 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The SEC's 15th January deadline for the Ripple appeal has drawn attention, with speculation the appeal may not proceed.
  • Binance, Bybit, and OKX reported large XRP outflows, while Coinbase saw over $65 million in inflows from US investors.
XRPUSD has shown strong upward momentum recently. Coingape data indicates a 5.94% surge in the last 24 hours. The market's attention is now on the SEC's 15th January deadline to file its opening brief in the appeal against Judge Torres' ruling in the Ripple case. There is speculation that the SEC might not pursue the appeal.

XRP Outflows Rise Ahead of SEC Deadline

The price increase is also supported by significant net outflows of XRP from major exchanges. Binance reported outflows of $82 million, Bybit $63 million, and OKX $59 million. In contrast, US investors on Coinbase have shown caution, with inflows exceeding $65 million.

Source: Coingape

The upcoming SEC deadline has sparked discussion within the XRP community. While some speculate the SEC may abandon the appeal, retired securities lawyer Marc Fagel offered a perspective on litigation practices.

He noted that delays in filing briefs are common, commenting: “In 30 years of litigation, the number of times I saw a lawyer file a brief before it was due was roughly zero.”

XRPUSD Shows Bullish Momentum After Bounce

XRPUSD bounced at 2.33000 on the H1 chart and made a strong bullish move yesterday (Monday). After a brief bearish correction and consolidation, a bullish engulfing candle formed around 2.50000. Since then, the price has been moving upwards. The 2.60000 level may act as resistance. A bullish breakout at this level could add further momentum on the intraday charts.

XRPUSD, H1 Chart, Source: TradingView

Ripple's Recent Developments Capture Industry Focus

Ripple, the company behind XRP, has gained attention due to CEO Garlinghouse and Chief Legal Officer Alderoty attending a private dinner with President-elect Donald Trump on January 6, which Garlinghouse called a positive start to 2025. This has sparked speculation about Ripple's legal dispute with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which filed a lawsuit in December 2020, alleging Ripple sold XRP tokens as unregistered securities.

In another development, all banks in Japan are expected to adopt Ripple’s XRP Ledger in 2025. This integration, announced by SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao, aims to improve cross-border payments and currency conversions, providing a more efficient solution for international remittances.

Ripple has also made strides in decentralized finance (DeFi) through a partnership with Chainlink. The collaboration integrates Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin with DeFi applications on the Ethereum blockchain, offering trading and lending options. The RLUSD, pegged to the US dollar, was introduced on both Ethereum and XRP Ledger networks last month, with a market cap of $72 million, according to CoinGecko.

Why Is XRP Rising Today?

XRP's recent increase may be due to the $2 level serving as a key psychological support. Market attention is also focused on the SEC's 15th January deadline to submit its opening brief in the appeal against Judge Torres' ruling in the Ripple case. Speculation suggests the SEC might not continue with the appeal.

What Could XRP's Price Be in 2025?

Price projections for XRP in 2025 vary widely. Some conservative estimates range from $1.35 to $2.50. Analyst Levi Rietveld predicts a higher range of $20–23, with more optimistic views suggesting up to $70.

Does XRP Have Long-Term Potential?

XRP appears to have long-term potential, particularly in the fintech sector. Its role in cross-border payments and growing partnerships in regions like Asia, Africa, and Latin America could support continued growth. By 2027–2028, further integration into traditional finance may occur.

Is $500 Realistic for XRP?

A $500 price for XRP seems unlikely in the near term, as it would require a market cap of $26 trillion. More realistic projections suggest a target of $15–25 by 2030. According to Grok AI, $500 might be possible only with widespread global payment adoption after 2030.

Ripple
XRP
US SEC
crypto
XRP
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
