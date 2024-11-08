Explore how Trump's election rally boosted markets, enriched billionaires, and sent crypto soaring, revealing his larger-than-life impact on the economy.

Wall Street must have cracked open the champagne early. With Trump gearing up for his latest turn in the White House, investors seem to have found a newfound zest, breathing life into a market rally that even the most optimistic brokers probably didn’t pencil in. The Dow closed 1,500 points higher on Wednesday following Trump’s win. It’s as if the mere thought of Trump in the White House again has money people digging out their "Make Wall Street Great Again" hats.

US stocks rallied sharply to close at record highs on Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election in a stunning comeback https://t.co/mPyGAgzYTm pic.twitter.com/kdKJOwnmND — Reuters (@Reuters) November 7, 2024

Goldman Sachs isn’t just cheering from the sidelines; it’s calling it. According to a report, as U.S. Treasury yields climbed, so did investor sentiment, triggering a market rally that defied traditional expectations. Maybe it’s the promise of deregulation, the scent of tax cuts in the air, or just the wild ride Trump promises that has traders all in a tizzy. Either way, Trump’s effect on markets is a rollercoaster that Wall Street’s thrill-seekers wouldn’t miss for the world.

However, analyst David Kostin warned that a substantial rise in 10-year Treasury yields could put a damper on any prolonged stock market rally. “A further sharp increase in 10-year Treasury yields would likely limit the magnitude of any potential rally in stock prices,” Kostin noted.

Richer Than Ever: The Billionaire Bonanza

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos can thank Trump for some extra zeroes in their net worths. As his election prospects drew clearer, their collective wallets seemed to magically thicken. It’s like they could smell opportunity in the wind. According to data, billionaires saw their fortunes balloon as stocks rallied. It wasn’t just about faith in the economy—it was about faith in a Trump economy, with all its promises of pro-business policies, less oversight, and a government that looks out for its wealthiest sons.

It’s not just Musk and Bezos, though. The top tier of American billionaires collectively relished a market surge that brought gains reminiscent of the pandemic-era boom. The rationale behind this surge? Simple. A potential Trump administration could mean slashed corporate tax rates and policies designed to keep the wheels greased for big business operations. Tesla stock surged by almost 15% in the aftermath of the election and Musk’s value has risen by $61 billion this year, with Bezos lagging behind with a paltry $51 billion rise. And, of course, we know all about Musk’s connections to Trump.

Critics might wag their fingers and shout about wealth gaps and fairness, but in the billionaire playground, Trump’s potential return was akin to a late birthday gift. The stock rally that followed was proof that when Trump talks, the wealthy listen—and laugh all the way to the bank.

Crypto’s Wild Ride: Bitcoin, Ether, and the Trump Bump

Not to be left out of the party, the crypto market hitched a ride on Trump’s hype train. Bitcoin Bitcoin While some may still be wondering what is Bitcoin, who created Bitcoin, or how does Bitcoin work, one thing is certain: Bitcoin has changed the world.No one can remain indifferent to this revolutionary, decentralized, digital asset nor to its blockchain technology.In fact, we’ve gone a long way ever since a Florida resident Laszlo Hanyecz made BTC’s first official commercial transaction with a real company by trading 10,000 Bitcoins for 2 pizzas at his local Papa John’s.One could now argue that While some may still be wondering what is Bitcoin, who created Bitcoin, or how does Bitcoin work, one thing is certain: Bitcoin has changed the world.No one can remain indifferent to this revolutionary, decentralized, digital asset nor to its blockchain technology.In fact, we’ve gone a long way ever since a Florida resident Laszlo Hanyecz made BTC’s first official commercial transaction with a real company by trading 10,000 Bitcoins for 2 pizzas at his local Papa John’s.One could now argue that Read this Term, Ether, and even meme coins like Dogecoin saw substantial bumps. Solana, an altcoin darling, didn’t sit this one out either; it joined the rally, buoyed by the broader sense of financial “let’s go big or go home.” A lot of people got even richer.

🇺🇸AMERICA ELECTS ITS FIRST EVER CRYPTO PRESIDENT



Trump has been elected as the first U.S. president openly supportive of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.



Throughout his campaign, Trump pledged to bolster the crypto industry, including plans to establish a national Bitcoin reserve… pic.twitter.com/KIDJudWjx3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 6, 2024

The catalyst? It’s not just Trump’s economic brand but the uncertainty his political presence stirs. In times when conventional markets tip-toe on eggshells, crypto traders start to salivate. This time was no different—analysts noted how Trump’s impact on markets bled into the digital coin sphere, with volatility Volatility In finance, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of a financial instrument, such as commodities, currencies, or stocks, over a given time period. Essentially, volatility describes the nature of an instrument’s fluctuation; a highly volatile security equates to large fluctuations in price, and a low volatile security equates to timid fluctuations in price. Volatility is an important statistical indicator used by financial traders to assist them in developing trading systems. Trad In finance, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of a financial instrument, such as commodities, currencies, or stocks, over a given time period. Essentially, volatility describes the nature of an instrument’s fluctuation; a highly volatile security equates to large fluctuations in price, and a low volatile security equates to timid fluctuations in price. Volatility is an important statistical indicator used by financial traders to assist them in developing trading systems. Trad Read this Term becoming a sweet siren call for the risk-tolerant.

There’s a psychological element to this as well. Trump, ever the showman, evokes strong responses, which are gold for the famously capricious crypto market. Traders thrive on these ebbs and flows of sentiment. If stocks are the main course, then crypto is the spicy dessert that many just can’t resist, especially when the headlines scream Trump’s return.

The Future: Booms, Busts, and More Tweets?

So, what does this mean for the economic landscape ahead? If Trump’s past presidency taught us anything, it’s that market predictability takes a back seat. Investors are already gearing up for a mix of boom and bust cycles, peppered with tweet-driven disruptions and policy surprises. For now, Wall Street is more than happy to strap in, while crypto traders clutch their charts like fortune-telling scrolls.

But let’s be real: A Trump presidency 2.0 will likely mean a rollercoaster of deregulation, tax policies written with a billionaire’s pen, and enough drama to keep financial pundits busy. Economists warn that although market rallies and billionaire bonanzas are headline-friendly, they’re often the prelude to tougher economic reckonings. The wealth gap could deepen, critics argue, and market volatility could reach nerve-wracking heights.

Trump’s effect on markets may well be one of chaos theory’s most delightful case studies. As long as he’s around, the markets will react with equal parts fear, enthusiasm, and the occasional head-scratch.

For more news around the edge of finance, follow our Trending section.