Robinhood and eToro Embrace Trump-Themed Meme Coins on Solana

Robinhood has listed a Donald Trump-themed meme coin, named TRUMP, on its spot trading platform. This token operates on the Solana blockchain. The current price of TRUMP is $58.9, marking a 43% increase in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile eToro has added Official Trump ($TRUMP) to its experimental category. This token was launched two days before the 47th US President’s inauguration. However, $TRUMP is currently unavailable for users in the UAE, Germany, and the USA.

Robinhood Adds TRUMP, Sparks Crypto Debate

The inclusion of TRUMP on Robinhood signals a growing acceptance of meme coins in mainstream trading. This development has sparked discussions within the crypto community regarding the role of such tokens in the evolving market. Robinhood announced this addition on January 20, aiming to diversify its cryptocurrency offerings.

Breaking News: $TRUMP has been listed on Robinhood



This is YUGE news…will Coinbase be next?



Sources are saying team Trump was buying the dip and @EricTrump is extremely bullish going into the inauguration



ATH incoming 📈 pic.twitter.com/oldC5oa0ZW — john carney (@johncarney_) January 20, 2025

TRUMP Launch Causes Solana Blockchain Congestion

The launch of TRUMP has led to increased activity on the Solana blockchain Blockchain Blockchain comprises a digital network of blocks with a comprehensive ledger of transactions made in a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or other altcoins.One of the signature features of blockchain is that it is maintained across more than one computer. The ledger can be public or private (permissioned). In this sense, blockchain is immune to the manipulation of data, making it not only open but verifiable. Because a blockchain is stored across a network of computers, it is very difficult to tamp Blockchain comprises a digital network of blocks with a comprehensive ledger of transactions made in a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or other altcoins.One of the signature features of blockchain is that it is maintained across more than one computer. The ledger can be public or private (permissioned). In this sense, blockchain is immune to the manipulation of data, making it not only open but verifiable. Because a blockchain is stored across a network of computers, it is very difficult to tamp Read this Term, causing significant network congestion. Many users have experienced delays and transaction failures. This congestion has also impacted centralized exchanges like Binance, Robinhood, and Coinbase, raising concerns about Solana’s scalability Scalability Scalability is a term that describes the constraints of a network via hash rates to meet increased demand. In the context of Bitcoin, scalability reflects the issue in which a limited rate can process transactions adequately.Blocks within the Bitcoin blockchain are limited in both size and frequency. The overall transaction processing capacity of the network is dictated by the average block creation time of 10 minutes as well as a block size limit of 1 megabyte. Consequently, this leads to pain Scalability is a term that describes the constraints of a network via hash rates to meet increased demand. In the context of Bitcoin, scalability reflects the issue in which a limited rate can process transactions adequately.Blocks within the Bitcoin blockchain are limited in both size and frequency. The overall transaction processing capacity of the network is dictated by the average block creation time of 10 minutes as well as a block size limit of 1 megabyte. Consequently, this leads to pain Read this Term.

Developers and validators are actively working to address these issues. Teams like Anza are focusing on improving the network's infrastructure to better manage such high levels of activity.

My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2025

Trump Introduces $TRUMP Coin, Market Reacts

Donald Trump has increased his involvement in the cryptocurrency space ahead of his January 20 inauguration by launching a memecoin, $TRUMP. Finance Magnates reported that the coin’s price quickly surged from a few cents to $14, sparking mixed reactions among traders and analysts regarding its legitimacy and impact on the crypto industry.

Trump made the announcement via his official Truth Social and X accounts, confirming the coin’s connection to him. The launch was described as a symbolic gesture reflecting his ideals and leadership, though the coin's official site clarifies it is not intended as a financial instrument.