Robinhood and eToro Embrace Trump-Themed Meme Coins on Solana

Robinhood has listed a Donald Trump-themed meme coin, named TRUMP, on its spot trading platform. This token operates on the Solana blockchain. The current price of TRUMP is $58.9, marking a 43% increase in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile eToro has added Official Trump ($TRUMP) to its experimental category. This token was launched two days before the 47th US President’s inauguration. However, $TRUMP is currently unavailable for users in the UAE, Germany, and the USA.
Robinhood Adds TRUMP, Sparks Crypto Debate
The inclusion of TRUMP on Robinhood signals a growing acceptance of meme coins in mainstream trading. This development has sparked discussions within the crypto community regarding the role of such tokens in the evolving market. Robinhood announced this addition on January 20, aiming to diversify its cryptocurrency offerings.
TRUMP Launch Causes Solana Blockchain Congestion
The launch of TRUMP has led to increased activity on the Solana blockchain , causing significant network congestion. Many users have experienced delays and transaction failures. This congestion has also impacted centralized exchanges like Binance, Robinhood, and Coinbase, raising concerns about Solana’s scalability .
Developers and validators are actively working to address these issues. Teams like Anza are focusing on improving the network's infrastructure to better manage such high levels of activity.
My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2025
Trump Introduces $TRUMP Coin, Market Reacts
Donald Trump has increased his involvement in the cryptocurrency space ahead of his January 20 inauguration by launching a memecoin, $TRUMP. Finance Magnates reported that the coin’s price quickly surged from a few cents to $14, sparking mixed reactions among traders and analysts regarding its legitimacy and impact on the crypto industry.
Trump made the announcement via his official Truth Social and X accounts, confirming the coin’s connection to him. The launch was described as a symbolic gesture reflecting his ideals and leadership, though the coin's official site clarifies it is not intended as a financial instrument.