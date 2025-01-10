Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

California Wildfire Crisis: Fintech Companies Offer Support

Friday, 10/01/2025 | 16:18 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Adyen has launched a fundraising campaign to support Americares, matching all donations.
  • TMX Group donated $25,000 to the Red Cross California Wildfire Relief.
California Wildfire
California Wildfire, Source: Youtube

A series of destructive wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles area have killed at least 10 people and forced 180,000 from their homes. Authorities have not confirmed the full death toll, as fires have destroyed entire streets and thousands of buildings.

Fintech companies have been playing a key role in providing aid during this crisis. Adyen and TMX Group are leading fundraising efforts, while Toyota, a major corporate supporter, is also contributing through donations and relief initiatives. These organizations are among the many helping to support affected communities.

Adyen Launches Fundraising Campaign to Support Americares

Adyen has launched an emergency fundraising campaign to allow businesses on its platform to collect donations for Americares, a health-focused relief organization. The funds will assist in addressing urgent health needs in communities affected by the fires, including providing medical supplies and hygiene kits.

Americares has responded to several major US wildfires, including those in Hawaii and California. Donations can be made at checkout, with Adyen matching all contributions for the duration of the campaign. Adyen will also cover the transaction costs.

TMX Group Donates to Wildfire Relief

TMX Group, which operates global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions to support businesses, traders, and investors, has donated $25,000 to the Red Cross California Wildfire Relief. The donation will help provide shelter, food, and health services, with the funds directed to support affected communities in southern California.

Toyota Offers Support for Wildfire Victims

Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Financial Services are offering additional support. Toyota has pledged to match employee donations to The American Red Cross and other nonprofits. Toyota Financial Services is also providing payment relief options to affected customers in the impacted areas.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
