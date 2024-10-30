Finance Magnates recently sat down with Trent Hoerr, CEO of Bullrush, to know the gamification aspects in trading.
"The entire business model is paid for entry competitions that people go and compete against each other," Hoerr on Bullrush's business model.
The landscape of trading has long been dominated by traditional
brokerages and prop trading firms that often rely on demo accounts to attract
potential traders. However, Bullrush, a trading gamification
platform, is stepping into the spotlight with what is perhaps a unique business
model that seeks to engage traders in a more interactive and competitive
manner.
By combining elements of gaming with
trading competitions, Bullrush aims to reshape the trading experience,
appealing to both seasoned traders and newcomers alike through paid-entry competitions,
educational resources and challenges, the creation of a community and more.
The Bullrush Model: Paid Entry vs. Funded Accounts
One of the most significant distinctions between Bullrush and
conventional trading companies is its approach to account funding. Traditional
brokerages typically offer free demo accounts that allow users to trade without
any financial risk. This model is designed to entice users to eventually
transition into live trading accounts. On the other hand, the prop trading firms are relying on two models: demo account trading and real account trading. Demo account model dominates, as only a handful are offering the other one. However, for both requires traders to purchase and qualify challenges to access funded accounts. Bullrush's model, however, is different.
In contrast, Bullrush operates on a paid
entry model, where participants pay to join trading competitions. The company
also offers free contests, but the core of the business is pay-to-play.
As Trent Hoerr, CEO of Bullrush, explained, “The entire business model
is paid for entry competitions that people go and compete against each other.
We are not trying to sell another product. This is the product.” By eliminating
the concept of funded accounts, Bullrush allows participants to engage in
skill-based challenges and compete for cash prizes. This shift in paradigm
offers a more immediate and tangible reward for traders, enhancing their experience
and engagement.
As Hoerr noted, “Gamification is a net benefit for the trading
industry,” indicating a broader trend that resonates with users who seek a
competitive outlet and who aren’t just looking to trade, but also want
education and community. Hoerr envisages a community of gamer-traders, people
who enjoy being part of something larger, and who compete against each other in
an engaging environment.
As a result, unlike conventional trading platforms that often feel
transactional and impersonal, Bullrush fosters a community of participants who
are driven by competition and shared experiences. Users can earn experience
points, badges, and certificates, further incentivizing them to stay active
within the platform.
"We're Going to Fish Where the Fish Are Right Now"
Bullrush allows participants from over 130
countries, according to Hoerr, who also claims that the platform has seen significant interest from
Asia, particularly in countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and
Vietnam, where gamification aligns closely with cultural preferences for
competitive gaming and betting.
This geographical diversity not only highlights the universal appeal of
Bullrush's model but also points to the potential for growth in regions where
traditional trading methods may not resonate as strongly. By engaging with a
global audience, Bullrush is positioned to tap into emerging markets and
broaden its user base, making trading accessible to a more extensive range of
participants.
As for who’s playing, “We're going to fish where the fish are right now,
you know traders understand this product so traders are in there, but we are
starting to see an uptake especially from the crypto world where we're getting
a lot of crypto people in. They’re participating and we're also starting to see
a trickle in from gamers and the sports side as well,” says Hoerr.
Gamification in product design
Gamification is about applying game elements in a non-game context in order to make your product or service more engaging. The sketches contain examples of game mechanics, techniques for increasing user engagement, and more.
It is to be noted that platforms like Bullrush does not offer financial services, rather they are offering a simulated trading experience. As such firms do not handle clients monies, they are not classified as financial services companies. Thus, such companies does not require any regulatory license to expand their business across borders.
“You Have the Trading Competitions Where You Can Go Test Your Strategies”
Bullrush's approach to trading competitions reflects a
larger trend in the industry towards gamification and skill-based challenges.
As Hoerr observed, “There’s so much to be done inside of Bullrush outside of
just trading. You're doing a lot more things and you're achieving a lot more
different things.”
The platform is not only about competition, Hoerr underscores that they
also aim to educate new traders through trivia competitions and interactive
experiences that enhance their knowledge of trading, ultimately bringing more
people into the industry.
This educational component is crucial for attracting a diverse
audience, including gamers, fantasy sports enthusiasts, and crypto investors,
who may have previously felt alienated by conventional trading platforms.
Bullrush also places a strong emphasis on education, making it an
attractive platform for both new and seasoned traders. As Hoerr, notes, “you
have the trading competitions where you can go test your strategies especially
in the free roll we're not paying anything but you have that competitive nature
which is more than just going to a broker account or brokerage and getting a
demo account where you don't get anything if you win you don't lose anything if
you lose there's no incentive nobody's looking at those demo accounts.”
Bullrush offers up trivia challenges, enabling users to enhance their
knowledge of trading fundamentals and technical analysis. Hoerr emphasizes this
aspect, stating, “Do you know technical analysis well? Do you know
fundamentals? Do you know what a PIP is? What spreads are?” This interactive
learning experience not only fosters a deeper understanding of trading concepts
but also encourages participation across diverse backgrounds, including gamers,
fantasy sports players, and crypto enthusiasts.
As Hoerr says, “We want people across all spectrums of life to come
in,” reflecting the desire to cast as wide a net as possible. With over 90% of
its offerings available for free, according to Hoerr, Bullrush is poised to
attract a new generation of traders eager to learn and compete in a gamified
environment.
More Than Trading
The gamification of trading represents a transformative shift in how
individuals engage with the financial markets. By blending competitive elements
with educational components, platforms are not just selling a product, they are
creating an ecosystem that attracts a diverse audience. Gamification not only
enhances user engagement but also addresses the common challenges faced by
traditional trading platforms, such as the lack of incentive and community.
The emphasis on education is crucial for drawing in newcomers who may
feel intimidated by the complexities of trading. As Hoerr highlights, the
ability to test strategies and expand knowledge through interactive
competitions and trivia allows users to experience a dynamic learning
environment. This shift opens the door to a broader demographic, encouraging
participation from gamers, sports enthusiasts, and crypto investors alike.
Ultimately, the future of trading may lie in embracing these innovative
approaches that prioritize engagement, education, and community. By doing so,
the industry can attract new participants and foster a richer, more diverse
trading landscape that benefits everyone involved.
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
