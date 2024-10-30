The landscape of trading has long been dominated by traditional brokerages and prop trading firms that often rely on demo accounts to attract potential traders. However, Bullrush, a trading gamification platform, is stepping into the spotlight with what is perhaps a unique business model that seeks to engage traders in a more interactive and competitive manner.

By combining elements of gaming with trading competitions, Bullrush aims to reshape the trading experience, appealing to both seasoned traders and newcomers alike through paid-entry competitions, educational resources and challenges, the creation of a community and more.

The Bullrush Model: Paid Entry vs. Funded Accounts

One of the most significant distinctions between Bullrush and conventional trading companies is its approach to account funding. Traditional brokerages typically offer free demo accounts that allow users to trade without any financial risk. This model is designed to entice users to eventually transition into live trading accounts. On the other hand, the prop trading firms are relying on two models: demo account trading and real account trading. Demo account model dominates, as only a handful are offering the other one. However, for both requires traders to purchase and qualify challenges to access funded accounts. Bullrush's model, however, is different.

In contrast, Bullrush operates on a paid entry model, where participants pay to join trading competitions. The company also offers free contests, but the core of the business is pay-to-play.

Trent Hoerr, CEO of Bullrush.

As Trent Hoerr, CEO of Bullrush, explained, “The entire business model is paid for entry competitions that people go and compete against each other. We are not trying to sell another product. This is the product.” By eliminating the concept of funded accounts, Bullrush allows participants to engage in skill-based challenges and compete for cash prizes. This shift in paradigm offers a more immediate and tangible reward for traders, enhancing their experience and engagement.

Gamification: The Key to User Retention?

The gamification aspect of Bullrush is not just a marketing gimmick; it claims to tap into the psychology of their existing and potential users, thus making trading more appealing and enjoyable. Bullrush introduces game-like rewards, leaderboards, and achievements to create an engaging environment for participants.

As Hoerr noted, “Gamification is a net benefit for the trading industry,” indicating a broader trend that resonates with users who seek a competitive outlet and who aren’t just looking to trade, but also want education and community. Hoerr envisages a community of gamer-traders, people who enjoy being part of something larger, and who compete against each other in an engaging environment.

As a result, unlike conventional trading platforms that often feel transactional and impersonal, Bullrush fosters a community of participants who are driven by competition and shared experiences. Users can earn experience points, badges, and certificates, further incentivizing them to stay active within the platform.

Interesting, regulators are clamping down against trading firms, offering gamified services. Robinhood was probably the first to receive indirect head for gamifying trading. Earlier, the Cypriot regulator also warned against trading gamification, while its Italian counterpart was the latest to label prop trading as "video game."

"We're Going to Fish Where the Fish Are Right Now"

Bullrush allows participants from over 130 countries, according to Hoerr, who also claims that the platform has seen significant interest from Asia, particularly in countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, where gamification aligns closely with cultural preferences for competitive gaming and betting.

This geographical diversity not only highlights the universal appeal of Bullrush's model but also points to the potential for growth in regions where traditional trading methods may not resonate as strongly. By engaging with a global audience, Bullrush is positioned to tap into emerging markets and broaden its user base, making trading accessible to a more extensive range of participants.

As for who’s playing, “We're going to fish where the fish are right now, you know traders understand this product so traders are in there, but we are starting to see an uptake especially from the crypto world where we're getting a lot of crypto people in. They’re participating and we're also starting to see a trickle in from gamers and the sports side as well,” says Hoerr.

It is to be noted that platforms like Bullrush does not offer financial services, rather they are offering a simulated trading experience. As such firms do not handle clients monies, they are not classified as financial services companies. Thus, such companies does not require any regulatory license to expand their business across borders.

However, this might change as multiple regulators are now looking into regulating prop trading firms, which might also cover the pay-and-play model of Bullrush.

“You Have the Trading Competitions Where You Can Go Test Your Strategies”

Bullrush's approach to trading competitions reflects a larger trend in the industry towards gamification and skill-based challenges. As Hoerr observed, “There’s so much to be done inside of Bullrush outside of just trading. You're doing a lot more things and you're achieving a lot more different things.”

The platform is not only about competition, Hoerr underscores that they also aim to educate new traders through trivia competitions and interactive experiences that enhance their knowledge of trading, ultimately bringing more people into the industry.

This educational component is crucial for attracting a diverse audience, including gamers, fantasy sports enthusiasts, and crypto investors, who may have previously felt alienated by conventional trading platforms.

Bullrush also places a strong emphasis on education, making it an attractive platform for both new and seasoned traders. As Hoerr, notes, “you have the trading competitions where you can go test your strategies especially in the free roll we're not paying anything but you have that competitive nature which is more than just going to a broker account or brokerage and getting a demo account where you don't get anything if you win you don't lose anything if you lose there's no incentive nobody's looking at those demo accounts.”

Bullrush offers up trivia challenges, enabling users to enhance their knowledge of trading fundamentals and technical analysis. Hoerr emphasizes this aspect, stating, “Do you know technical analysis well? Do you know fundamentals? Do you know what a PIP is? What spreads are?” This interactive learning experience not only fosters a deeper understanding of trading concepts but also encourages participation across diverse backgrounds, including gamers, fantasy sports players, and crypto enthusiasts.

As Hoerr says, “We want people across all spectrums of life to come in,” reflecting the desire to cast as wide a net as possible. With over 90% of its offerings available for free, according to Hoerr, Bullrush is poised to attract a new generation of traders eager to learn and compete in a gamified environment.

More Than Trading

The gamification of trading represents a transformative shift in how individuals engage with the financial markets. By blending competitive elements with educational components, platforms are not just selling a product, they are creating an ecosystem that attracts a diverse audience. Gamification not only enhances user engagement but also addresses the common challenges faced by traditional trading platforms, such as the lack of incentive and community.

The emphasis on education is crucial for drawing in newcomers who may feel intimidated by the complexities of trading. As Hoerr highlights, the ability to test strategies and expand knowledge through interactive competitions and trivia allows users to experience a dynamic learning environment. This shift opens the door to a broader demographic, encouraging participation from gamers, sports enthusiasts, and crypto investors alike.

Ultimately, the future of trading may lie in embracing these innovative approaches that prioritize engagement, education, and community. By doing so, the industry can attract new participants and foster a richer, more diverse trading landscape that benefits everyone involved.

