Consob is concerned about the rise of prop trading firms and linked them to "video games."
One prop trading executive said, “I don’t really agree with the ‘video game’ label,” while another called Consob’s warning “necessary and timely.”
“I believe that 'gamification' can be actually beneficial if done with good intentions,” David Varga, Co-Founder of
Fintokei and Purple Trading, told Finance Magnates, amid the "video game" remark on prop trading by the Italian financial markets regulator. BullRush's CEO, Trent Hoerr, also added that "if done correctly, gamification can be a benefit for
traders."
Highlighting its educational value, giving Duolingo app as an example, Varga explained that such practices, when used by modern prop trading firms, only follow a wider societal trend.
Italy's Consob first acknowledged its interest in prop trading firms last month by issuing an warning against them. According to the regulator, prop trading platforms "simulate an online trading activity in a type of finance video game aimed at passing skill tests and making a profit."
The supervisory authority further expressed concerns over
deceptive practices and potential risks associated with these trading
simulations, part of a broader European regulatory trend.
“The recent CONSOB warning comparing trading evaluations to
video games was necessary and timely,” said James Glyde, CEO of PipFarm, a prop trading platform. “The
biggest risk to consumers in this model is poor conduct, and that's precisely
what the regulator targeted in their warning."
“Most industries, especially the
education industry, are finding ways to gamify their platform to help improve
the learning experience,” commented Trent Hoerr, CEO, BullRush.
Consob expressed concerns over deceptive practices
and potential financial risks associated with these trading simulations, part
of a broader European regulatory trend.
Varga acknowledged the potential risks highlighted by
regulators but stressed a broader societal shift towards gamification.
“Let’s not forget that one of the original purposes of the
modern prop trading or evaluation firms was to help traders improve,” he pointed out. “To hone
their skills, improve their discipline and make them more consistent. And to
have both sides benefiting from such improvements.”
“I think this aspect of this industry is somehow buried
below all the flashy marketing 'video-game-like' glitter, but it is actually
something that should be endorsed much more instead,” Varga expressed. “And I am glad that there
still are firms who mean this well, including ours. So, I can understand the 'video game' label to some extent, but fundamentally I don’t really agree with
it.”
The Italian regulator (Consob) has issued a warning against “prop firms” after having received multiple complaints from “players”.
No action is being taken for now. Regulators are trying to identify the eval-trading industry's gender. Is it trading? Gaming? A headache, for sure. pic.twitter.com/ofltMGSkkp
Consob was not the first to sound an alarm against prop trading firms. Similar concerns have already been echoed by financial market
supervisory authorities across Europe. Belgium's FSMA and Spain's CNMV have
issued parallel warnings, reflecting a continent-wide unease with the rapid
growth of prop trading schemes.
“Gamifying trading, such as running trading competitions or
challenges where the user achieves XP, badges, and certificates based on their
performance can drive user engagement and knowledge retention. Overall, I believe gamification is a net
benefit to the trading community,” Hoerr added.
Roei Gavish, Group CEO of TRADE.com, emphasized the importance of adhering to financial
regulations as a key aspect of TRADE.com's strategy, particularly in the
development of its innovative trading products.
“In order to ensure that everything works in compliance
with regulatory standards in Europe, the US, and any other market in which we
operate, we are working to establish a virtual link between financed trading
and actual trading experience,” Gavish said.
Currently, prop trading companies must comply with consumer protection, data
protection, and international sanctions laws. While many are registered in the
US, UK, UAE, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, numerous firms are also
registered within the EU.
They lure individuals into risky investments without
requiring their own capital. Additionally, consumers undergo expensive and
difficult courses, which primarily generate revenue for the firms. Many end up
paying for multiple courses without ever accessing real trading opportunities.
“The industry is rife with fresh drama every week, with
situations like platform issues, liquidity problems, rule changes, and payout
rejections occurring daily,” added Glyde. “It's encouraging that they did not find fault in
the business model but rather in the conduct of some operators, which is a
well-known systemic issue.”
Gamification's Potential vs. Risks
In the past six years, Stathis Xenos, an entrepreneur with
expertise in fintech, prop trading, and social & copy trading, has explored gamifying trading and investing. He has even developed two MVP products
with the goal of enhancing the trading experience and boosting users' trading
skills.
“Gamification leverages a trader’s natural
desire for competition, success, and socialization,” commented Xenos. “By treating the entire process like a game, it
cuts out the boring parts of the user experience, making it more engaging. It's
a powerful tool for businesses to connect with customers, offering them an
accessible and educational experience.”
He acknowledges a potential concern with gamification in
trading: the excitement generated by challenges, rewards, and objectives could
encourage excessive risk-taking. He believes this heightened engagement might
lead users to pursue risks they wouldn't normally consider.
“While gamification offers a fresh and exciting approach to
investing, it must be implemented thoughtfully and responsibly,” added Xenos. “It has great
potential, but we need to be cautious about its implications. I personally see
gamification shaping the future of trading.”
Finance Magnates has contacted Consob for a comment on the “Video Game”
issue. The regulator has not responded as of press time.
