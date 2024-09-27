Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Donald Trump and His Latest Hustle: $100,000 Watches!

Friday, 27/09/2024 | 20:49 GMT by Louis Parks
  • Lover of bling, Donald Trump, launches a new line of luxury watches priced up to $100,000.
  • The former president’s portfolio already includes items like Bitcoin, Bibles, and steaks.
  • The Trump watch collection is entering the market as the election heats up.
Donald Trump Trump Watches
The famed Trump Turbillon (from https://gettrumpwatches.com/)

When you're Donald Trump and you’ve sold everything from steaks to Bitcoin, what’s left? Apparently, Trump Watches.

Yes, you read that right. The man who brought us Trump University (RIP), Trump Steaks (ahem), and even Trump-branded vodka (cheers?), is now venturing into luxury watches. And not just any watches—diamond-encrusted ones, priced up to a cool $100,000.

You might wonder what the connection is between politics and pricey timepieces, but if you’ve followed the former president's career, this probably doesn’t even register as surprising anymore.

Dubbed the "Trump Tourbillon," these watches hit the market just as election season heats up. Coincidence? Probably not. After all, when you’re chasing votes, why not try to sell a few watches along the way?

Trump - From the Oval Office to the Jeweler's Bench

Per CNN, Trump’s latest venture in bling-bling timing devices follows his signature business playbook: the art of branding. In true Trump style, these watches are loud, excessive, and—you guessed it—covered in diamonds. (Subtlety has never been his strong suit.) Priced between $75,000 and $100,000, the watches are being marketed as “symbols of success and power”—two things Trump loves to associate with his name.

But, let's be real here, how many people in the MAGA crowd are dropping six figures on a wristwatch? This move feels more like a side hustle for wealthy loyalists, perhaps a few foreign dignitaries, or collectors who want a little piece of Trump on their arm. After all, what's more on-brand for the man who literally tried to sell his name on a bottle of water?

His Greatest Hits (and Misses): Steaks, Bitcoin, and Bibles

I’ve written about Trump’s quirky portfolio before. The man has hustled everything from Bitcoin to Bibles. Yes, Bibles. And it’s not just your standard “pocket edition” scripture either. We’re talking specially branded, gold-leafed, Trump-approved Holy Books that surely came with the implied endorsement of the Big Guy Upstairs (or at least that’s how they’re marketed).

Let’s not forget his dabbling in cryptocurrency either. In recent years, Trump has flip-flopped on Bitcoin—first calling it a scam, then getting somewhat onboard as long as it could make him money. That’s our Donald! Whether it’s digital gold or actual gold-plated watches, if it’s got margins, Trump’s got interest. And let’s not forget the head-scratching “Trump Steaks” venture, which was about as successful as, well, selling $100,000 watches in the middle of an election campaign.

The Watch as a Campaign Statement?

The former president's decision to hawk luxury watches seems oddly timed (pun intended), given the current political climate. With indictments flying, polls swinging, and debates raging, you’d think the last thing Trump would have time for is designing high-end wrist accessories. But perhaps, in Trump’s mind, this is all part of the same game. After all, what says “I’m still winning” like a diamond-studded tourbillon on your wrist?

These watches may not necessarily be aimed at Joe Voter. Instead, they could be a wink and nod to the elites who, ironically, he claims to stand against. Or, maybe it’s simply another chapter in the ongoing saga of Trump’s commercial escapades—one that began with a dream of real estate and has now reached its pinnacle in luxury wristwear.

What’s Next? Trump NFTs? Oh, Wait…

If the watches weren’t enough, his ability to turn anything into a side hustle has already extended into NFTs (yes, those are still a thing) and we wrote about that little turn here. He jumped on the digital art bandwagon last year, offering his very own line of Trump-themed non-fungible tokens. Some were so bizarre—like him dressed as a superhero—that they made his Trump steaks seem like a legitimate enterprise by comparison.

The Trump brand thrives on unpredictability, and this new watch venture is just another notch on that glitzy, diamond-studded belt. It doesn’t matter if you think it’s ridiculous or brilliant; Trump knows that attention—good or bad—is currency in itself.

A Legacy of Luxury (or Lunacy?)

The watches are limited-edition pieces, ensuring that only a select few will ever own them. For Trump, this is just one more way to cement his legacy, not just as a former president but as a marketer par excellence. And while some may dismiss it as a frivolous distraction, Trump’s ability to stay in the news, whether through politics or luxury products, is unmatched.

The man understands branding, and at the end of the day, that’s what sells. Whether it’s a Bible or a Bitcoin, he knows how to slap his name on it and charge a premium. His portfolio of oddities grows, but it’s hard to argue with its consistency.

Donald Trump is still making headlines—and, apparently, watches.

For more finance-adjacent news, visit our Trending section.

About the Author: Louis Parks
Louis Parks
About the Author: Louis Parks
Louis Parks has lived and worked in and around the Middle East for much of his professional career. He writes about the meeting of the tech and finance worlds.
