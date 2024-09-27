Donald Trump and His Latest Hustle: $100,000 Watches!

When you're Donald Trump and you’ve sold everything from steaks to Bitcoin, what’s left?
Apparently, Trump Watches.
Yes, you read that right. The man who brought us Trump
University (RIP), Trump Steaks (ahem), and even Trump-branded vodka (cheers?),
is now venturing into luxury watches. And not just any
watches—diamond-encrusted ones, priced up to a cool $100,000.
You might wonder what the connection is between politics and pricey
timepieces, but if you’ve followed the former president's career, this probably doesn’t even
register as surprising anymore.
Dubbed the "Trump Tourbillon," these watches hit the market
just as election season heats up. Coincidence? Probably not. After all, when
you’re chasing votes, why not try to sell a few watches along the way?
You can tell the new $100,000 Trump watches are authentic because the hands are tiny. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/W7dfTNLNCs— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 27, 2024
Trump - From the Oval Office to the Jeweler's Bench
Per CNN,
Trump’s latest venture in bling-bling timing devices follows his signature
business playbook: the art of branding. In true Trump style, these watches are
loud, excessive, and—you guessed it—covered in diamonds. (Subtlety has never
been his strong suit.) Priced between $75,000 and $100,000, the watches are
being marketed as “symbols of success and power”—two things Trump loves to
associate with his name.
But, let's be real here, how many people in the MAGA crowd are dropping
six figures on a wristwatch? This move feels more like a side hustle for
wealthy loyalists, perhaps a few foreign dignitaries, or collectors who want a
little piece of Trump on their arm. After all, what's more on-brand for the man
who literally tried to sell his name on a bottle of water?
His Greatest Hits (and Misses): Steaks, Bitcoin, and Bibles
I’ve written about Trump’s quirky
portfolio before. The man has hustled everything from Bitcoin
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
Read this Term to Bibles.
Yes, Bibles. And it’s not just your standard “pocket edition” scripture either.
We’re talking specially branded, gold-leafed, Trump-approved Holy Books that
surely came with the implied endorsement of the Big Guy Upstairs (or at least
that’s how they’re marketed).
Let’s not forget his dabbling in cryptocurrency either. In recent
years, Trump has flip-flopped on Bitcoin—first calling it a scam, then getting
somewhat onboard as long as it could make him money. That’s our Donald! Whether
it’s digital gold or actual gold-plated watches, if it’s got margins, Trump’s
got interest. And let’s not forget the head-scratching “Trump Steaks” venture,
which was about as successful as, well, selling $100,000 watches in the middle
of an election campaign.
The Watch as a Campaign Statement?
The former president's decision to hawk luxury watches seems oddly timed (pun
intended), given the current political climate. With indictments flying, polls
swinging, and debates raging, you’d think the last thing Trump would have time
for is designing high-end wrist accessories. But perhaps, in Trump’s mind, this
is all part of the same game. After all, what says “I’m still winning” like a
diamond-studded tourbillon on your wrist?
I've read the FAQ on the Trump watches, and it is glorious pic.twitter.com/ZpanR1Jeen— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) September 26, 2024
These watches may not necessarily be aimed at Joe Voter. Instead, they
could be a wink and nod to the elites who, ironically, he claims to stand
against. Or, maybe it’s simply another chapter in the ongoing saga of Trump’s
commercial escapades—one that began with a dream of real estate and has now
reached its pinnacle in luxury wristwear.
What’s Next? Trump NFTs? Oh, Wait…
If the watches weren’t enough, his ability to turn anything into a
side hustle has already extended into NFTs (yes, those are still a thing) and
we wrote about that little turn here.
He jumped on the digital art bandwagon last year, offering his very own line of
Trump-themed non-fungible
Fungible
Fungible
Read this Term tokens. Some were so bizarre—like him dressed as a
superhero—that they made his Trump steaks seem like a legitimate enterprise by
comparison.
"Former President Donald Trump pushed $100,000 watches on the same day his wife Melania Trump told Fox News people are struggling to afford basic necessities." https://t.co/9IdX5mjSwZ— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 26, 2024
The Trump brand thrives on unpredictability, and this new watch venture
is just another notch on that glitzy, diamond-studded belt. It doesn’t matter
if you think it’s ridiculous or brilliant; Trump knows that attention—good or
bad—is currency in itself.
A Legacy of Luxury (or Lunacy?)
The watches are limited-edition pieces, ensuring that only a select few
will ever own them. For Trump, this is just one more way to cement his legacy,
not just as a former president but as a marketer par excellence. And while some
may dismiss it as a frivolous distraction, Trump’s ability to stay in the news,
whether through politics or luxury products, is unmatched.
The man understands branding, and at the end of the day, that’s what
sells. Whether it’s a Bible or a Bitcoin, he knows how to slap his name on
it and charge a premium. His portfolio of oddities grows, but it’s hard to
argue with its consistency.
Donald Trump is still making headlines—and, apparently, watches.
For more finance-adjacent news, visit our Trending section.
Bitcoin
Fungible
