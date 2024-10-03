Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

DXtrade Partners with Finalto to Boost Liquidity Services for Brokers

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 07:51 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The collaboration aims to enhance trading experience and execution for FX and CFD traders.
  • Trading companies will access liquidity across over 3,000 instruments.
dxtrade finalto

DXtrade, Devexperts' flagship trading platform, has announced a new partnership with Finalto. This collaboration will enhance liquidity provider services for brokers using the DXtrade platform.

DXtrade Platform Gains Access to Finalto's Multi-Asset Liquidity Pool

Finalto, known for its liquidity aggregation and risk management solutions, will integrate its services with DXtrade's trading ecosystem. This move is expected to give brokers access to Finalto's liquidity pools, which are designed to connect market demand with supply across over 3,000 instruments in multiple asset classes.

Paul Groves, UK B2B CEO at Finalto
Paul Groves, UK B2B CEO at Finalto

“Finalto and Devexperts have had a longstanding relationship over many years,” said Paul Groves, UK B2B CEO at Finalto. “Even though over time Finalto's technology requirements may have changed, keeping close bonds and working with Devexperts will always be part of our future plans.”

A few weeks ago, Finalto introduced the Finalto Broker Handbook, a guide designed to help brokers build and sustain thriving retail brokerage businesses. The company also recently appointed Simon Ormrod as Chief Financial Officer, who now leads the global Finance team.

The newest integration aims to provide traders with additional tools for assessing market conditions, including predictive and scenario analysis capabilities. These features are designed to offer real-time insights, potentially leading to lower transaction costs and improved trading efficiency.

Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts
Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, Source: LinkedIn

“Ensuring our brokers are able to offer their traders the best in liquidity service provision is important to us,” Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, added. “Liquidity services can have a significant impact on user experience and overall trader performance.

At the beginning of September, Devexperts added a high-speed copy trading feature to its white-label trading platform as part of a collaboration with Traders Connect. The platform enables multi-platform transaction copying without the need for software installation.

DXtrade Expands into Prop Trading

Devexperts has enhanced its DXtrade XT white-label trading platform to include futures trading functionality, targeting proprietary trading firms. This expansion allows firms to offer US futures trading to global clients, complementing existing forex and CFD trading support.

The move comes in response to growing demand for futures trading technology in the prop trading sector. Many firms previously focused on CFD products are now expanding into derivative market instruments, particularly CME futures in the US. Devexperts has already onboarded 40 such firms over the past year.

In September, DXtrade XT introduced further enhancements to support prop trading. The latest update helps brokers and prop firms launch challenges and contests, offering tools to organize competitions using DXtrade XT as a paper money trading environment.

Topics
dxTrade
devexperts
Finalto
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1831 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1831 Articles
  • 41 Followers

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

  • Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

