DXtrade Partners with Finalto to Boost Liquidity Services for Brokers

DXtrade, Devexperts' flagship trading platform, has announced a new partnership with Finalto. This collaboration will enhance liquidity provider services for brokers using the DXtrade platform.
DXtrade Platform Gains Access to Finalto's Multi-Asset Liquidity Pool
Finalto, known for its liquidity aggregation and risk management solutions, will integrate its services with DXtrade's trading ecosystem. This move is expected to give brokers access to Finalto's liquidity pools, which are designed to connect market demand with supply across over 3,000 instruments in multiple asset classes.
“Finalto and Devexperts have had a longstanding relationship over many years,” said Paul Groves, UK B2B CEO at Finalto. “Even though over time Finalto's technology requirements may have changed, keeping close bonds and working with Devexperts will always be part of our future plans.”
A few weeks ago, Finalto introduced the Finalto Broker Handbook, a guide designed to help brokers build and sustain thriving retail brokerage businesses. The company also recently appointed Simon Ormrod as Chief Financial Officer, who now leads the global Finance team.
The newest integration aims to provide traders with additional tools for assessing market conditions, including predictive and scenario analysis capabilities. These features are designed to offer real-time insights, potentially leading to lower transaction costs and improved trading efficiency.
“Ensuring our brokers are able to offer their traders the best in liquidity service provision is important to us,” Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, added. “Liquidity services can have a significant impact on user experience and overall trader performance.
At the beginning of September, Devexperts added a high-speed copy trading feature to its white-label trading platform as part of a collaboration with Traders Connect. The platform enables multi-platform transaction copying without the need for software installation.
DXtrade Expands into Prop Trading
Devexperts has enhanced its DXtrade XT white-label trading platform to include futures trading functionality, targeting proprietary trading firms. This expansion allows firms to offer US futures trading to global clients, complementing existing forex and CFD trading support.
The move comes in response to growing demand for futures trading technology in the prop trading sector. Many firms previously focused on CFD products are now expanding into derivative market instruments, particularly CME futures in the US. Devexperts has already onboarded 40 such firms over the past year.
In September, DXtrade XT introduced further enhancements to support prop trading. The latest update helps brokers and prop firms launch challenges and contests, offering tools to organize competitions using DXtrade XT as a paper money trading environment.