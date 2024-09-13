Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

DXtrade XT Ramps Up Prop Trading Tools for Brokers and Firms

Friday, 13/09/2024 | 13:52 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The platform now allows prop firms to set custom session end times for traders.
  • The firm has expanded its partnership with Centroid Solutions to support DXtrade CFD on Centroid Risk.
DXtrade

DXtrade XT has introduced enhancements to its platform to support prop trading. The latest update is designed to help brokers and prop firms launch challenges and contests.

This configuration offers new tools for prop firms to organize competitions using DXtrade XT as a paper money trading environment.

DXtrade XT Integrates CME Futures

The platform now supports single futures contracts from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, known as XCME. DXfeed provides real-time market data for this setup. When users log in for the first time, they are directed to a DXfeed onboarding process.

DXfeed is responsible for compliance checks and reporting to the exchange. Once onboarding is complete, users are automatically redirected to DXtrade XT, where their CME market data subscription is activated.

Meanwhile, Centroid Solutions, a fintech company, has expanded its collaboration with DXtrade. The partnership now includes support for the DXtrade CFD white-label trading platform through Centroid's risk management system, Centroid Risk, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Prop Firms Gain Liquidation Control

To meet the specific needs of prop firms, DXtrade XT now supports flexible trading schedules. This allows firms to set their own session end times. Prop traders are required to close their open positions before the end of the trading day or the weekend. If they fail to do so, the firm can either automatically liquidate open positions or close the trader’s account.

DXtrade XT has introduced a full liquidation strategy that closes positions at the end of the firm’s trading session. During this process, all positions are closed, outstanding orders are cancelled, and the platform blocks the placement of new orders.

DXtrade XT also allows prop firms to notify traders via the Web Trader or mobile app when the end of a trading session is approaching. Firms can choose whether to send these notifications or disable them altogether.

The update includes changes to the platform’s order execution simulation. Orders are generally executed at the top of the book prices. However, to better serve prop firms, the simulator now executes orders using Level 2 quotes and volumes. Limit orders are filled only when enough liquidity is available at the requested price.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
