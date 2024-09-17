Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Finalto Launches Guide to Support Brokerage Businesses

Tuesday, 17/09/2024 | 11:16 GMT by FM
  The guide recognises that the retail brokerage space can be a difficult sector to navigate
Finalto is pleased to announce the launch of the Finalto Broker Handbook, a guide to help brokers build and sustain thriving retail brokerage businesses. The Handbook covers key themes, including managing data, compliance, marketing, and liquidity.

The guide recognises that the retail brokerage space can be a difficult sector to navigate. The market is competitive and highly regulated. Compliance requirements, customer expectations and marketing best practice varying dramatically between jurisdictions.

Finalto designed the Broker Handbook to provide a clear and comprehensive guide to the multiple elements brokers and their teams need to know to drive their business.

A level playing field for emerging brokers

Finalto’s Group Head of Risk and Trading, Andy Biggs, explains how the Handbook can help smaller businesses access the resources they need to compete in an often-challenging market.

“In this environment, it can be hard to establish yourself – never mind sustain a thriving business – without access to the liquidity, proprietary technology and technical resources that major financial institutions take for granted”, Biggs said. “The Finalto Broker Handbook clearly explains how even small, independent brokerages can now access world-class services by partnering with the right third-party providers.”

Brokerage as business

The Finalto Broker Handbook is not simply a technical guide, it offers brokers a breakdown of some of the most important considerations about going to market and establishing a trusted brand. One of the key chapters of the Handbook, entitled ‘Marketing to a New Kind of Trader’, discusses themes such as market segmentation, brand identity and brand tone of voice.

Biggs explained that the Handbook was written to enable all members of a brokerage team to get insights into their colleagues’ core roles, and to help the companies align their goals to a unified company strategy.

Download your complimentary copy of the Finalto Broker Handbook here: https://www.finalto.com/uk/finalto-broker-handbook/

Finalto’s fintech and liquidity services mean than more brokers have access to the world-class services and liquidity the need to accelerate their businesses and thrive. For more information about Finalto’s software and custom services, get in touch with Finalto: sales@finalto.com

Finalto
