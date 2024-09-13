Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Finalto Appoints Simon Ormrod as Chief Financial Officer

Friday, 13/09/2024 | 07:31 GMT by FM
  • "Simon is a highly skilled CFO who has already demonstrated his ability to support our growth strategy": Finalto's Group CEO.
Simon Ormrod, CFO at Finalto
Simon Ormrod, CFO at Finalto

Finalto is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Ormrod as Chief Financial Officer.

As CFO Ormrod will be leading the global Finance team, responsible for safeguarding the company’s financial health and the company’s ability to support global growth initiatives.

Finalto Group CEO Matthew Maloney
Matthew Maloney, Group CEO at Finalto

Finalto Group CEO Matthew Maloney said that Ormrod’s experience and financial expertise would bring skill and energy to the board. “Simon is a highly skilled CFO who has already demonstrated his ability to support our growth strategy. In this role, he will continue to elevate the Financial and operational governance required for a highly regulated multi asset trading business.”

Ormond is a Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director with board level Finance, Operations, Regulatory, Governance, and Risk management experience working with global Fintech and financial service companies. He is an experienced executive who has led cross-regional finance teams and overseen complex regulatory and governance frameworks.

A fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (FCMA), Ormrod previously acted as Group CFO at Vantage Capital Markets and spent 14 years with electronic trading platform Liquidnet Europe Limited, where served as Executive Director, CFO, COO, and Global Head of Equities Business Management.

Ormrod said: “This is an exciting time for Finalto, and I am looking forward to working with everyone in the Company and the executive team executing on the Company business plan”.

Finalto
