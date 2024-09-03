Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Devexperts' DXtrade Platform Adds High-Speed Copy Trading via Traders Connect

Tuesday, 03/09/2024 | 06:50 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The integration aims to meet growing demand and enhance services for brokers and traders.
  • It is another copy trading cooperation after a deal with Pelican in July.
DXtrade, a white-label trading platform developed by Devexperts, has engaged in a new partnership with Traders Connect, a cloud-based trade copier. This collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for copy trading services among brokers and traders using the DXtrade CFD platform.

DXtrade Expands Copy Trading through Traders Connect Partnership

The integration will allow brokers licensing DXtrade to offer their clients access to Traders Connect's cloud-based copy trading solution. This move comes as DXtrade experiences increased demand for such services amid its recent growth, the company revealed to Finance Magnates.

Traders Connect's platform enables cross-platform trade copying without the need for software installation. It offers a suite of tools including advanced analytics , equity protection, economic news calendars, and alerts.

Gary Goodger, Founder and CEO of Traders Connect
Gary Goodger, Founder and CEO of Traders Connect

“With the integration of DXtrade into Traders Connect we are delighted and look forward to opening the door for many traders and brokers to a reliable trade copier solution,” commented Gary Goodger, Founder and CEO of Traders Connect.

For DXtrade, this is another collaboration with a company directly involved in copy trading. At the beginning of July, the platform started a partnership with Pelican, which offers white-label copy trading platforms and over 9,000 trading signals.

Pelican has been active in the market since 2019 as a regulated provider by the British FCA and has partnerships with a number of FX/CFD brokers, including ETX Capital, AvaTrader, and Eurotrader.

Jon Light, Source: LinkedIn

“Traders Connect offers brokers the opportunity to provide more choice to their traders when it comes to copy trading services,” added Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts. “Its ease of set up and use means traders can easily start copying trades from their master account. We’re pleased to offer a greater copy trading service range, in line with the demand we are seeing for this.”

DXtrade recently secured another partnership, following its alliance with Sage Capital, to enhance cryptocurrency liquidity for brokers. Sage Capital Management specializes in providing institutional-level crypto spot and perpetual liquidity, emphasizing optimized execution and competitive pricing.

Not Just Prop Trading: Also Prop Firms and Futures

Devexperts, the company behind the DXtrade XT white-label trading platform , has announced a significant expansion of its offerings to include futures trading functionality. This move comes in response to growing demand from proprietary trading firms seeking to diversify their product range.

These firms, which have traditionally concentrated on CFD products, are now broadening their portfolios to incorporate derivative market instruments, particularly CME futures in the US. Over the past year, Devexperts has successfully onboarded 40 such firms.

“To stay ahead, we've developed a futures-specific version of our prop trading platform,” commented Light. The company targets existing prop firms that offer trading in CFDs, FX, and crypto but wants to expand into the American futures market. Additionally, it directs its offerings to traditional futures firms that would like to enter the prop trading industry.

Recently, several companies in the sector have decided to open new entities focused on futures instruments. One of them was The Funded Trader (TFT), which announced plans to launch The Futures Traders.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1745 Articles
  • 39 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1745 Articles
  • 39 Followers

