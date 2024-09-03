Devexperts' DXtrade Platform Adds High-Speed Copy Trading via Traders Connect

The integration aims to meet growing demand and enhance services for brokers and traders.
It is another copy trading cooperation after a deal with Pelican in July.
DXtrade, a
white-label trading platform developed by Devexperts, has engaged in a new
partnership with Traders Connect, a cloud-based trade copier.
This collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for copy trading services
among brokers and traders using the DXtrade CFD platform.
DXtrade Expands Copy
Trading through Traders Connect Partnership
The
integration will allow brokers licensing DXtrade to offer their clients access
to Traders Connect's cloud-based copy trading solution. This move comes as
DXtrade experiences increased demand for such services amid its recent growth,
the company revealed to Finance Magnates.
“With the
integration of DXtrade into Traders Connect we are delighted and look
forward to opening the door for many traders and brokers to a reliable trade
copier solution,” commented Gary Goodger, Founder and CEO of Traders Connect.
For
DXtrade, this is another collaboration with a company directly involved in copy
trading. At the beginning of July, the platform started a partnership with
Pelican, which offers white-label copy trading platforms and over 9,000 trading
signals.
Pelican has
been active in the market since 2019 as a regulated provider by the British FCA
and has partnerships with a number of FX/CFD brokers, including ETX Capital,
AvaTrader, and Eurotrader.
“Traders
Connect offers brokers the opportunity to provide more choice to their traders
when it comes to copy trading services,” added Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform
at Devexperts. “Its ease of set up and use means traders can easily start
copying trades from their master account. We’re pleased to offer a greater copy
trading service range, in line with the demand we are seeing for this.”
DXtrade recently secured another partnership, following its alliance with Sage
Capital, to enhance cryptocurrency liquidity for brokers. Sage Capital
Management specializes in providing institutional-level crypto spot and
perpetual liquidity, emphasizing optimized execution and competitive pricing.
Not Just Prop Trading:
Also Prop Firms and Futures
These
firms, which have traditionally concentrated on CFD products, are now
broadening their portfolios to incorporate derivative market instruments,
particularly CME futures in the US. Over the past year, Devexperts has
successfully onboarded 40 such firms.
“To stay
ahead, we've developed a futures-specific version of our prop trading
platform,” commented Light. The company targets existing prop firms that offer
trading in CFDs, FX, and crypto but wants to expand into the American futures
market. Additionally, it directs its offerings to traditional futures firms
that would like to enter the prop trading industry.
Recently,
several companies in the sector have decided to open new entities focused on
futures instruments. One of them was The Funded Trader (TFT),
which announced plans to launch The Futures Traders.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
