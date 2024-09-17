MetaTrader 5 Now Supports over 40 Payment Options for Global Traders

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Tuesday, 17/09/2024 | 17:31 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The available payment methods include Alfamart in Indonesia, Alipay in China, Boleto in Brazil, and BLIK in Poland.
  • The platform also supports crypto payments through Binance Pay and multiple mobile wallets.
fintech payments

MetaTrader 5 now supports more than 40 new payment methods customized to different regions. With new methods ranging from popular digital wallets to local banking systems, MetaTrader 5 is targeting global traders with different transaction options across various markets.

Expanding Global Payment Options

According to an update on its website, MetaTrader 5 features new payment options covering a wide range of regions. These methods complement traditional payment channels like bank cards and wire transfers.

For example, users in Indonesia can pay through Alfamart, while in China, the company has included Alipay on its platform to provide traders with access to digital wallets. In Brazil, Boleto, an invoice-based payment system, is available to users, while BLIK offers payment services in Poland using shortcodes.

Other available methods include DuitNow In Malaysia, a service that enables users to access instant bank transfers and QR code payments . In the crypto space, the company is using Binance Pay to allow traders to pay using cryptocurrency.

Similarly, mobile wallets like OVO in Indonesia and MoMo in Vietnam are also supported on MT5, reflecting the increasing reliance on mobile payment systems across Southeast Asia.

Bridging Global Markets

Additionally, European users can now benefit from the SEPA system for instant Eurozone transfers, while MyBank ensures direct bank transfers within Europe.

Recently, crypto exchange Bybit disclosed plans to integrate MT5 platform digital assets, forex, and CFDs trading. According to the exchange, Bybit's MT5 will feature liquidity and competitive fees. It reportedly offers access to crypto perpetuals with minimal spreads and leverage options. Besides that, the platform supports forex trading. The CFD offerings enable traders to speculate on the prices of commodities such as gold and oil without holding the asset.

MetaQuotes launched the MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 4330 in May. The platform features analytical tools for traders and resources for developers. Users can access ChatGPT on the platform, which also has broad analytical tools for labeling charts.

MetaQuotes' expansion has not been without challenges. Early this year, the company experienced accessibility issues in India. Reports from local media indicated that MetaqQuotes' platforms had been blocked in the Google Play Store India.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1232 Articles
  • 15 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1232 Articles
  • 15 Followers

