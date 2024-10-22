Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

MetaQuotes to End Support for Older MetaTrader Versions in December

Tuesday, 22/10/2024 | 13:46 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The minimum supported version for MetaTrader 4 will be build 1420.
  • The company warned that users who do not update their platforms beyond the required version risk disconnection.
MetaQuotes announced that support for older versions of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 will end in December. According to the company, only specific versions of the popular trading platforms will continue to be supported from December 1.

The minimum supported version for MetaTrader 4 is build 1420, which was released on May 24, 2024. On the other hand, the supported version for MetaTrader 5 is build 4410, which was released on June 21, 2024.

Enhancing Performance and Security

MetaQuotes warned users that they will face disconnection from broker servers if they have not updated beyond these versions. According to the official announcement, the new builds of MetaTrader enhance performance, security features, and additional tools.

MetaTrader 5 users, in particular, have experienced various updates over the past six months, with notable improvements aimed at both the desktop and web versions.

“After this date, older versions of desktop terminals will not be able to connect to broker servers. We strongly encourage users to update promptly, as each version of the platform introduces numerous features and performance improvements,” MetaQuotes mentioned.

For instance, MetaTrader 5 introduced new visual tools like crosshair mode and customizable Market Watch in the web version. It also included improvements in computational power through the OpenBLAS library for better matrix computations.

Each of these updates reportedly boosts platform performance and addresses security vulnerabilities. For MetaTrader 4 users, performance improvements and enhanced security have been the main focus.

In May, MetaQuotes launched the MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 4330, featuring new analytical tools for traders and resources for developers. According to the firm, developers can access the latest ChatGPT model, GPT-4o, on the platform.

Additionally, the MetaTrader 5 web platform has an expanded set of analytical objects. On the platform, traders can reportedly utilize a ruler to measure time and prices and draw various shapes.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal reportedly underwent various optimizations and bug fixes, including increased precision in displaying calculation prices and fixed Maximum Favorable Excursion and Maximum Adverse Excursion calculations in the trading report. Other aspects include enhanced saving and restoring of economic calendar filtering settings.

MetaTrader5

