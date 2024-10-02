Exclusive: XTB Launches Multi-Currency Card and Retirement Accounts

XTB, the Polish publicly listed fintech company (WSE: XTB), is launching two new products as part of its 2024 expansion strategy, Finance Magnates learned exclusively. The company will introduce a virtual wallet with a multi-currency card today (Wednesday) and Individual Retirement Accounts (IKE) for Polish investors.

XTB Expands Product Lineup with E-Wallet and Multi-Currency Card

The mobile wallet with a multi-currency card, another new product in XTB's lineup this year, has already launched in Portugal and the Czech Republic. It is expected to be available in Poland within the next few weeks.

As Finance Magnates learned, after the initial debut, additional markets will be gradually implemented. The wallet will support seven currencies: EUR, USD, GBP, PLN, HUF, RON, and CZK, with more to come in the future.

"XTB's mobile wallet provides investors with instant access to their funds and makes managing daily finances effortlessly," Omar Arnaut, the CEO of XTB commented for Finance Magnates. "Putting one's money to work has been made significantly easier, as now both investing, and payments can be done instantly in one app."

The virtual card is equipped with advanced security measures, such as two-factor authentication (2FA), adjustable spending limits that users can modify instantly via the XTB app, and the option to disable the card temporarily.

Retirement Accounts in Poland

Although XTB's next product, IKE, pertains only to the Polish market, but it could significantly impact the fintech's revenue structure in the coming quarters. IKE is one of the local investment accounts that allows saving for retirement with tax benefits. Currently, IKE has about 900,000 participants in Poland, which presents an opportunity to attract more passive savers to the company's offerings.

"We're confident that combining our diverse offering with IKE benefits will significantly boost interest in retirement investing. It's a crucial topic affecting us all, and I'm pleased that users can now plan their financial future using our app,” added Arnaut.

XTB's IKE accounts will initially be available only through the mobile app, with desktop access planned for 2025. The accounts will offer access to XTB's full range of stock offerings, including both Polish and foreign markets. Importantly, investors will be able to utilize fractional shares within their IKE accounts, allowing for portfolio diversification even with small investment amounts.

Clients in the UK are also waiting for savings and retirement products. In May, XTB obtained an ISA license, which opens its way to a market worth £400 billion.

All-in-One Investment App

As XTB continues to expand its product range, the company aims to compete in the broader fintech space. Arnaout insists that XTB is carving its own path, focusing on becoming "Europe's number one universal app for financial management."

"We are now a full-fledged fintech. While CFDs remain our core business, XTB has significantly evolved. In the first half of 2024, about 80% of our clients' initial transactions involved stocks, ETFs, and Investment Plans," XTB's CEO commented.

This was evident in the report for H1 2024, where revenues jumped to $938 million, and net profit amounted to $463 million. Additionally, the broker added 232,000 new clients, bringing their total customer base to 1.11 million.

“We have delivered this year's product pipeline and are making good progress towards becoming Europe's number one investment super-app,” added Arnaut. “Our broad product offering supported by the partnership with our new brand ambassador Zlatan Ibrahimovic will surely elevate our brand to a completely another level.”