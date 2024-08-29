XTB Rolls Out 2FA as Prelude to Virtual Wallet and Multi-Currency Card Premiere

The service will launch in Poland and then enter the German market.
CEO Omar Arnaout also announced the acquisition of a new brand ambassador.
XTB is
rolling out two-factor authentication (2FA) to enhance account security for its
customers. This move is part of the publicly listed company's (WSE: XTB) broader strategy to fortify user protection and pave the way for new product offerings later this year, including a multi-currency card.
XTB Adds Two-Factor
Authentication, Prepares for Product Expansion
Implementing 2FA is a key component of XTB's 2024 product roadmap. It is designed to boost security and set the stage for the launch of a virtual wallet with a multi-currency card. Poland is the initial market for the 2FA rollout, and the feature will be extended to all XTB markets.
In a
discussion with Finance Magnates, XTB revealed that after its home
country, the next market to launch the service will be Germany (likely starting
from September 3). Following this, 2FA will be dynamically implemented across
several markets at once. The aim is to complete the entire process by
October.
“Safeguarding
our clients' data and funds is a priority,” said Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB,
emphasizing the importance of this security upgrade. “The introduction of 2FA
was a key element in the implementation of our product plan for this year.”
The new 2FA
authentication process will require users to enter a one-time password sent via
SMS after successfully inputting their email address and password. To
streamline the login experience, investors will have the option to add up to 10
frequently used devices to a trusted list.
XTB Aims to Become the
Universal Investment App for Europeans
“This
enhancement opens the way to further implementations that bring us closer to
the goal of creating a universal investment application that will be the first
choice for customers in Europe.”
“In a few
weeks, our autumn promotional campaign featuring the new ambassador will
premiere in the key markets,” added Arnaout.
These
developments are part of XTB's ongoing transformation from a CFD broker to a
comprehensive investment platform. The company aims to position itself as the
go-to choice for European customers, offering a range of services including
trading, investing, and saving, along with immediate access to funds.
XTB's
growth trajectory remains strong, with the company reporting the acquisition of
over 232,000 new customers in
the first half of 2024. During this period, XTB's net profit exceeded 463
million Polish zloty (approximately $115 million).
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.