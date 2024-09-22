Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Exclusive: Zlatan Ibrahimović Becomes Official Ambassador of XTB

Sunday, 22/09/2024 | 17:30 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The fintech partners with football legend, coinciding with the company's 20th anniversary and logo refresh.
  • The partnership includes a multi-country media campaign, Finance Magnates has learned.
Following last year's addition of legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas to its ambassador team, XTB has another surprise for football fans. This time, the publicly traded Polish fintech has partnered with one of the most colorful figures in the sports world, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Finance Magnates has learned exclusively.

XTB is launching a new media campaign featuring Zlatan Ibrahimović as its ambassador. This coincides with the fintech's 20th anniversary celebrations and the unveiling of a refreshed logo. Ibrahimović, one of the most charismatic football players of the last generation with over 120 million social media followers, stood out with his unique goals and even more original ways of being.

Although Zlatan is no longer active on the field, he works near the football pitch and is also an entrepreneur. As XTB's ambassador, he will focus on promoting the brand in 14 countries across various regions worldwide. The campaign will include both offline and digital activities, featuring a television campaign set to launch this fall in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Portugal.

"Zlatan's charisma, discipline, and energy perfectly align with XTB's essence, and I am thrilled to have him join XTB as our new global brand ambassador," Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB, commented for Finance Magnates. "Zlatan has grown to be one of the best players in the world through hard work and devotion, and it is a similar journey that we have gone through over the last 20 years. We are truly excited about this partnership and we are sure that it will help us elevate our brand to a different level."

This isn't XTB's first collaboration with a high-profile athlete. Last year, famous Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas joined the ambassador roster, while the year before, popular boxer and MMA fighter Conor McGregor came on board.

XTB CEO on the Company's 20-Year Journey

In connection with XTB's 20th anniversary, Finance Magnates interviewed CEO Omar Arnaout about the company's plans and achievements. When asked about upcoming innovations this year, Arnaout mentioned ongoing work on "new products for our clients, namely retirement accounts: IKE in Poland and ISA in the United Kingdom, and a virtual wallet with a multi-currency card. Additionally, we plan to refresh the design of the mobile app's interface later this year."

Asked about the most important moment in XTB's development history, Arnaout cited 2013, when the company's first proprietary trading platform , xStation 3, debuted. "This enabled us to develop our own technology tailored to our business strategy. Over the years, we've continued along this path, and today XTB is one of the leading fintech companies in Europe with technology paving the way for further dynamic growth," he commented.

XTB’s CEO added that two decades of operation and the new ambassador partnership were also perfect opportunities to refresh the logo "to make it more modern and align it with our evolving business model, which is shifting towards a universal financial management app."

Finance Magnates also inquired whether XTB plans to join the increasingly popular trend of developing towards pro trading, as other CFD brokers have done. Arnaout admitted that the company doesn't currently plan such a move but is preparing "more innovations for clients in 2025."

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
