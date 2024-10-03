Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

ATFX Launches MetaTrader 5 to Boost Trading Solutions

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 15:12 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The new platform promises faster trade execution, enhanced analytical tools, and data security.
  • ATFX aims for trading precision and decision-making in the new offering.
ATFX launched the MetaTrader 5 platform to improve operational efficiency and provide better solutions for navigating the global financial markets. According to the company, the new feature promises faster trade execution, enhanced analytical tools, and data security. By adopting MetaTrader 5, ATFX aims to enhance trading precision and decision-making among clients.

Enhanced Trading Tools

Commenting about the new integration, Jeffrey Siu, ATFX's Chief Operating Officer, said: "Our mission is to equip traders with innovative technology that gives them a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving financial sector. MetaTrader 5, with its intelligent trading systems, advanced charts, technical analysis, various order types, and execution modes, has become a primary tool for achieving that goal."

In May, MetaQuotes unveiled a new beta of the MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 4330, featuring new analytical tools for users and improved resources for developers. According to the firm, developers can access support for the latest ChatGPT model, GPT-4o, on the platform to complete code and access trading insights.

Notably, one of the important features of the MetaTrader 5 web platform is the broader set of analytical objects. Users can utilize a ruler to measure time and prices, sketch their desired shapes, such as circles, triangles, and rectangles, and label their charts.

In its official updates, the company commented: “We invite all traders to join the testing of the new platform version. Experience its features firsthand and help the developers by reporting any bugs you find. To update the MetaTrader 5 platform to the new beta build, navigate to Help \ Check Desktop Updates \ Latest Beta Version.”

MT5 Expands Reach

Meanwhile, more companies across various sectors are integrating MT5. For instance, Bybit rolled out the cryptocurrency, forex, and CFD trading services in July. The company mentioned that MT5 will feature top-tier liquidity and competitive fees.

Additionally, it provides perpetual access to crypto with minimal spreads and leverage options. The platform will also support forex trading. CFDs enable traders to speculate on the price movements of assets such as gold and oil without owning the underlying assets.

AstroPay, a digital wallet provider, also partnered with MetaTrader 5 Payments to broaden its services to brokers in the trading platform. The collaboration allows users to manage their accounts and transactions without leaving the MetaTrader 5 platform.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24.

