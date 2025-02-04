Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

US Commodity Regulator Eases Compliance Burden, Targets Market Fraud

Tuesday, 04/02/2025 | 21:21 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The new approach aims to strengthen the CFTC’s enforcement efforts without penalizing compliant businesses.
  • It comes amid a more friendly regulatory environment in the US.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is revamping its enforcement structure, prioritizing fraud prevention and victim protection while moving away from regulation by enforcement.

According to an announcement by the watchdog today (Tuesday), this significant shift aims to streamline operations, enhance oversight, and ensure market fairness without penalizing compliant businesses.

Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced the restructuring of the Division of Enforcement, emphasizing that the changes will allow the CFTC to focus on fraud while ensuring fairness in its regulatory actions.

CFTC Boosts Enforcement Programs

“The CFTC is strengthening its enforcement program to focus on victims of fraud, as well as remaining vigilant for other violations of law. This simplified structure will stop regulation by enforcement and is more efficient, Pham stated.

“These much-needed changes will maximize the CFTC’s resources to bring more actions to pursue fraudsters and other bad actors, and not punish good citizens.”

This transformation will reportedly consolidate the division’s previous task forces into two new units: the Complex Fraud Task Force and the Retail Fraud and General Enforcement Task Force.

The Complex Fraud Task Force will oversee investigations and litigations related to complex fraud and manipulation across all asset classes. Paul Hayeck, the current Deputy Director, will serve as the Acting Chief of this task force.

The Retail Fraud and General Enforcement Task Force will focus on retail fraud and violations of the Commodity Exchange Act, under the leadership of Acting Chief Charles Marvine, also a Deputy Director.

Fighting Rising Financial Scams

CFTC Acting Director of Enforcement Brian Young highlighted the need for this shift, stating, “Fraudsters are constantly evolving their tactics to exploit market participants and undermine the rules that provide the foundation for a vibrant, resilient, and innovation-forward marketplace.”

“This taskforce realignment will enhance our vigorous and energetic enforcement program by empowering our talented staff to focus their expertise on matters that secure justice for victims and uphold public confidence in the integrity of our markets.”

By streamlining enforcement, the CFTC aims to uphold market integrity without stifling legitimate market activity. The focus is now on pursuing bad actors rather than punishing businesses that adhere to the law.

With this shift, the CFTC signals a commitment to protecting investors, maintaining fair market conditions, and holding fraudsters accountable. The regulator has encouraged individuals to report suspicious activities or possible violations of commodity trading laws.

CFTC
