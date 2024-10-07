Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

eToro Upgrades Price Alert Functionality with New Features and Access Widget

eToro Upgrades Price Alert Functionality with New Features and Access Widget

Monday, 07/10/2024 | 08:53 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Users will receive instant confirmations for setting, updating, or deleting alerts, along with details.
  • A bell icon will appear next to the instrument's symbol, indicating active price alerts.
eToro header

eToro has launched an upgrade to its Price Alert feature, allowing users to create, update, and delete multiple price alerts for a single instrument. This development aims to provide traders with better control and flexibility in monitoring price movements.

New Features for Price Alerts

eToro’s site states: “We're excited to introduce a powerful upgrade of our Price Alert functionality. Now, you can create, update, and delete multiple price alerts for any single instrument.”

The new Price Alert functionality includes several notable features. Users can customize alerts according to different market conditions and individual trading strategies. This capability is designed to help traders respond effectively to the dynamic nature of the market.

Another key improvement is the instant confirmation feature. Users will receive immediate confirmations when they set, update, or delete alerts, along with detailed information about each alert. A bell icon will also appear next to the instrument's symbol at the top of the page to indicate active alerts.

Additionally, eToro has introduced a quick-access widget on the asset page. This widget enables users to set up price alerts with just one click, simplifying the alert process.

Acquires Spaceship and Expands in Germany

eToro has announced its agreement to acquire the Australian investing app Spaceship in a deal valued at up to AUD 80 million, as reported by Finance Magnates. This acquisition reflects eToro's intention to enhance its position in the savings sector and shift focus toward passive, long-term investments.

The move aims to strengthen eToro's presence in Australia while expanding its long-term savings offerings worldwide. Founded in 2017, Spaceship has gained over 200,000 clients and manages more than AUD 1.5 billion in assets through its superannuation funds and managed investment portfolios.

Meanwhile, eToro has expanded its cryptocurrency services in Germany by launching spot trading, previously only available for contracts for differences (CFDs). The Israeli broker has partnered with DLT Finance for trading and Tangany for custody services, both regulated by BaFin.

DLT Finance will serve as the trading counterparty, while Tangany will store clients' digital assets following a migration from another provider.

A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24.

