Trive South Africa Begins Onboarding CFD Clients in the Region

Wednesday, 25/09/2024 | 15:10 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Two months after securing the necessary infrastructure, the broker started accepting derivatives traders.
  • New entrant aims to expand in the competitive African trading landscape amid regulatory scrutiny
Trive South Africa has officially started onboarding derivatives trading clients, marking its entry into the competitive African financial markets. The company, which operates under a license from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), is led by Marius Grobler, who previously served as Trive’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) in the MENA region.

Trive South Africa Launches Derivatives Market Operations in Compliance with ODP

Besides offering the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, Trive South Africa has announced plans to launch a copy trading feature called Trive Social, while also developing its own proprietary trading platform .

Grobler, now the CEO of Trive South Africa, mentioned that the company aims to establish itself as "the premier choice for derivatives trading" in this part of the world.

“Our recent strategic partnerships, including our collaboration with Finalto SA as our Over-the-Counter Derivative Provider (ODP) and risk partner, position us strongly in the market,” Grobler commented.

This partnership, established in mid-July, has allowed Trive to enhance its trading ecosystem and develop liquidity solutions in the region.

The company is offering ZAR-denominated trading accounts and has integrated multiple local payment service providers, offering rather high leverage of up to 1000:1.

Meanwhile, its independent entity, Trive Financial Services Africa, based in Mauritius and licensed by the local FSC, will focus on B2B activities, processing up to $4 billion in transactions each month.

Retail Trading Booms in South Africa

The brokerage industry in South Africa has been developing very dynamically in recent months. Several companies, including CFI, have obtained licenses to operate in this part of the world.

A new player, Prime Quotes, founded by former Admirals and Alpari Board Member Bartosz Bielec, also entered the local market a few months ago. XTB has been actively expanding in this region for several years too, focusing on developing its offerings in the African market after its success in Europe and South America.

Meanwhile, Finalto introduced a new service this month that will further streamline the market entry process for brokers. The company launched a new White Label solution designed to help market participants quickly establish their own brokerages. The solution offers access to top-tier liquidity and aims to set new brokerages apart in the competitive market.

Trive South Africa
Trive
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1804 Articles
  • 41 Followers
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
