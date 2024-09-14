Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Exclusive: After 11 Years at Trive (Formerly GKFX), Materla Returns as European Hub CEO

Saturday, 14/09/2024 | 08:40 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Materla, former Managing Director at Admirals, moves back to Trive as CEO of their "Trive Hub" division.
  • He will lead Partner Business and Business Development across Europe.
Finance Magnates has learned that Arkadius Materla, an experienced industry professional appointed Managing Director at Admirals earlier this year, has decided to step down from his current role. Materla is returning to Trive (previously GKFX), where he dedicated over a decade of his career as Country Manager for Germany.

After Stint with Alb and Admirals, Materla Returns to Trive

Sources familiar with the decision confirmed to Finance Magnates that Materla will be taking on the role of CEO for a "Trive Hub" division within the group, leading Partner Business and Business Development across Europe.

Materla brings his extensive expertise and leadership back to Trive to help drive growth and strategic initiatives in the region. Since the beginning of this year, the industry expert had been associated with the German branch of broker Admirals, having previously worked for Alb in 2023.

The majority of his career, spanning over 11 years, was spent at former GKFX, now Trive, where he led a team of more than a dozen people.

"Under my stewardship, the annual revenues soared to an impressive €30 million/year, underscoring my ability to navigate the competitive and fast-paced financial sector effectively," Materla commented on his LinkedIn. "Additionally, during my tenure, I personally drove the acquisition of more than 25,000 CFD customers, a testament to my prowess in client engagement and market expansion."

Before joining Thrive, Materla was also associated with XTB for three years, both as a Senior Sales Executive and as Head of Sales.

Who Else Has Left Admirals

Several other executives associated with Admirals have also recently decided to change careers.

As Finance Magnates reported this week, Eugene Danishkin has announced that he is starting a new role as Head of B2B at NAGA, marking a career shift after three years at Admirals. During his time at Admirals, Danishkin served as Head of Partnership and Business Development.

Earlier, in May, Bartosz Bielec, a long-time former director and Board Member of Admirals and Chief Commercial Officer (CMO) of Alpari, announced that he is launching a new project, Prime Quotes, and that he has obtained licenses in three different jurisdictions.

In April, Admirals' former CEO, Victor Gherbovet, announced the launch of a software-as-a-service (SaaS ) technology company that offers services to crypto exchanges and traditional financial markets.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
