M4Markets Leverages Swiset’s AI for IB Acquisition and Retention

Friday, 08/11/2024 | 11:26 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Swiset’s AI platform is used in over 150 countries, assisting M4Markets in expanding its network.
  • Earlier, Trinota Markets, operator of M4Markets, acquired Tixee, a forex and CFD broker.
FMPS AI

M4Markets has formed a strategic partnership with Swiset, a developer of AI analytics solutions. This agreement aims to enhance the acquisition and retention of Introducing Brokers (IBs ) while improving the experience for Academies and their students.

Swiset AI Expands Network

Sam Chaney
Sam Chaney, Source: LinkedIn

Sam Chaney, the Commercial Director of M4Markets stated: "With Swiset's cutting-edge analytics , our partners will have access to deeper insights that empower them to connect more meaningfully with traders, which is a significant advantage for growth in today's market."

Swiset’s AI platform is already active in over 150 countries and serves a community of over 70,000 registered traders. It offers M4Markets a new tool for engaging a larger, more data-driven IB audience.

“Swiset's AI technology will be an important touchpoint in M4Markets' growth plan, coinciding with its goals of providing a simpler trading experience and improving service offerings in competitive global marketplaces,” M4Markets stated on its web release.

Earlier, Trinota Markets (Global) Limited, operator of M4Markets, acquired the operations of Tixee, a forex and CFD broker, as reported by Finance Magnates. Tixee is closing its trading platform and offering clients the option to transfer their accounts to M4Markets.

Swiset Supports M4Markets' Growth

Santiago Valencia, CSO of Swiset
Santiago Valencia, CSO of Swiset, Source: LinkedIn

Swiset monitors over 30 million trades and connects 250,000 accounts. Its ability to turn complex data into actionable insights will help M4Markets' partners make informed decisions, driving engagement and revenue growth.

According to the firms, this partnership strengthens M4Markets' value for current partners and creates opportunities to attract new talent from the IB and Academy sectors.

"We are thrilled to partner with M4Markets to deliver our AI-powered insights to their network of IBs, Academies and traders," Santiago Valencia, CSO of Swiset.

"This collaboration allows us to enhance M4Markets' partners program by enabling data-driven strategies that drive performance and retention, benefitting partners and traders alike."

A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
