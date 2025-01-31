Why Dogecoin Is Up: Grayscale New DOGE Trust Boosts Price

Once dismissed as a joke, Dogecoin (DOGE) is now making its way into institutional finance. Grayscale, a major US-based asset management firm, has launched a Dogecoin Trust, arguing that the token’s low transaction fees and fast processing times make it an effective tool for financial inclusion.

This could boost the evolving perception of DOGE, which has traditionally been seen as a speculative asset rather than a serious investment vehicle.

This latest development has boosted the memecoin, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Although the price is down 7% in the past week, it has seen a 3% increase in the daily chart, trading at $0.336 at the time of publication.

We are proud to announce a new single-asset crypto investment fund, Grayscale Dogecoin Trust $DOGE.



much wow, big excite



Available to eligible accredited investors.



Read the press release: https://t.co/tV5TC8uoHV pic.twitter.com/cqqJxVRkIC — Grayscale (@Grayscale) January 31, 2025

Grayscale’s Bet on Dogecoin

Grayscale announced the launch of its Dogecoin Trust on Friday, further expanding its suite of crypto investment products. The introduction of this trust comes amid a broader shift in the crypto investment landscape.

The Connecticut-based firm is among the companies also pushing to list spot XRP exchange-traded fund on US stock exchanges. Recently, the company reportedly filed an application with the SEC to convert its XRP Trust into an ETF.

Since Donald Trump’s recent election victory, several fund managers have filed for Dogecoin ETFs, a move that would have been unlikely under the previous administration. With a market capitalization nearing $50 billion, DOGE remains the largest memecoin, and institutional products like trusts and ETFs could drive further capital inflows.

Dogecoin’s price has been highly volatile in recent months. In early January, DOGE traded around $0.31 before surging above $0.40 by mid-month, peaking just before Trump’s inauguration. However, following his swearing-in, the token dropped back to $0.30 before stabilizing at around $0.32.

DOGE Daily Price Chart, Source: CoinMarketCap

Dogecoin and the ETF Race

One of the biggest catalysts for DOGE’s price could be the approval of a spot Dogecoin ETF. Bitwise recently filed an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a DOGE-based exchange Exchange An exchange is known as a marketplace that supports the trading of derivatives, commodities, securities, and other financial instruments.Generally, an exchange is accessible through a digital platform or sometimes at a tangible address where investors organize to perform trading. Among the chief responsibilities of an exchange would be to uphold honest and fair-trading practices. These are instrumental in making sure that the distribution of supported security rates on that exchange are effectiv An exchange is known as a marketplace that supports the trading of derivatives, commodities, securities, and other financial instruments.Generally, an exchange is accessible through a digital platform or sometimes at a tangible address where investors organize to perform trading. Among the chief responsibilities of an exchange would be to uphold honest and fair-trading practices. These are instrumental in making sure that the distribution of supported security rates on that exchange are effectiv Read this Term-traded fund. The SEC previously approved Bitcoin ETFs, which initially triggered short-term corrections before leading to long-term price appreciation.

Market participants are now watching how the SEC, under new leadership, will approach DOGE ETFs. According to the prediction platform Polymarket, there is a 56% chance that such an ETF will receive approval in 2025. If it does, the question remains whether the news will spark a rally or trigger a sell-off, similar to what happened with Bitcoin Bitcoin While some may still be wondering what is Bitcoin, who created Bitcoin, or how does Bitcoin work, one thing is certain: Bitcoin has changed the world.No one can remain indifferent to this revolutionary, decentralized, digital asset nor to its blockchain technology.In fact, we’ve gone a long way ever since a Florida resident Laszlo Hanyecz made BTC’s first official commercial transaction with a real company by trading 10,000 Bitcoins for 2 pizzas at his local Papa John’s.One could now argue that While some may still be wondering what is Bitcoin, who created Bitcoin, or how does Bitcoin work, one thing is certain: Bitcoin has changed the world.No one can remain indifferent to this revolutionary, decentralized, digital asset nor to its blockchain technology.In fact, we’ve gone a long way ever since a Florida resident Laszlo Hanyecz made BTC’s first official commercial transaction with a real company by trading 10,000 Bitcoins for 2 pizzas at his local Papa John’s.One could now argue that Read this Term ETFs.