Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> CryptoCurrency
> Sygnum, Managing $4.5 Billion, Restructures Crypto Fund for Institutional Push

Sygnum, Managing $4.5 Billion, Restructures Crypto Fund for Institutional Push

Thursday, 31/10/2024 | 09:00 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Crypto Yield Fund has successfully transitioned to a Luxembourg RAIF structure to meet pro investors' growing demands.
  • With $30 million in AUM and a Sharpe ratio of 2.7, the fund seeks diversified crypto yield solutions.
Sygnum

The Swiss-based digital asset banking group Sygnum has successfully converted its Yield Core crypto fund into a Luxembourg Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) structure, moving towar institutional-grade crypto investment offerings. The fund, which manages nearly $30 million in assets, focuses on yield-generating strategies in cryptocurrency markets.

Sygnum Converts $30 Million Crypto Fund to Luxembourg RAIF Structure

The transition, approved by 99% of existing investors, enhances the fund's governance framework and eliminates counterparty risk through direct asset ownership. The fund has demonstrated positive performance so far with a Sharpe ratio of 2.7 over two years.

Markus Hämmerli, Head of Liquid Strategies at Sygnum
Markus Hämmerli, Head of Liquid Strategies at Sygnum

"This move not only increases investor protection and convenience but also strengthens our international distribution," said Markus Hämmerli, Head of Liquid Strategies at Sygnum. "Yield Core’s transition into the Luxembourg RAIF structure is an important step in our ongoing efforts to provide, amongst others, best-in-class crypto yield solutions to our growing investor base.”

The fund employs market-neutral strategies including lending, funding arbitrage, and liquidity provision in the crypto space. Under the new structure, it can expand into key markets such as Singapore, targeting professional and institutional investors seeking diversified yield sources.

The restructuring addresses the growing demand for regulated crypto investment vehicles, particularly from institutional investors looking for alternatives to traditional fixed-income products in the current market environment. Investors can access the fund through Sygnum Bank or other custodial banks, with plans for expanded distribution in select jurisdictions.

The growing interest is confirmed by 2024’s first-half report, in which the company reported an increase in assets under management to $4.5 billion and a 500% rise in derivatives trading volumes.

Stephan Edelmann, Managing Director of Hauck &amp; Aufhäuser Innovative Capital
Stephan Edelmann, Managing Director of Hauck & Aufhäuser Innovative Capital

"As the authorized AIFM, we are proud to support Sygnum in providing investors with a secure and regulated pathway into the virtual asset class,” says Stephan Edelmann, Managing Director of Hauck & Aufhäuser Innovative Capital. “We have not only extended Luxembourg's well-established AIF structures to this innovative field, but we have also created a unique opportunity for investors to access this emerging asset class with confidence and compliance .”

EU Expansion under MiCA

Last month, the Zurich- and Singapore-based digital assets banking group announced that it had secured a cryptocurrency license in Liechtenstein. This license was awarded to its local subsidiary, enabling it to offer regulated digital asset services, including brokerage, custody, and banking.

The services will operate under Liechtenstein’s Token and Trusted Technology Service Providers Act. With this license, Sygnum is also positioned to seek a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) license under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) once Liechtenstein adopts the regulation, expected in the first quarter of 2025. The CASP license would allow Sygnum to expand its services throughout the European Union.

MiCA, a regulatory framework tailored to the cryptocurrency sector, allows licensed companies in one country to operate across all 27 EU member states and European Economic Area countries, including Liechtenstein. Switzerland, where Sygnum is headquartered, is outside this regulatory jurisdiction.

The Swiss-based digital asset banking group Sygnum has successfully converted its Yield Core crypto fund into a Luxembourg Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) structure, moving towar institutional-grade crypto investment offerings. The fund, which manages nearly $30 million in assets, focuses on yield-generating strategies in cryptocurrency markets.

Sygnum Converts $30 Million Crypto Fund to Luxembourg RAIF Structure

The transition, approved by 99% of existing investors, enhances the fund's governance framework and eliminates counterparty risk through direct asset ownership. The fund has demonstrated positive performance so far with a Sharpe ratio of 2.7 over two years.

Markus Hämmerli, Head of Liquid Strategies at Sygnum
Markus Hämmerli, Head of Liquid Strategies at Sygnum

"This move not only increases investor protection and convenience but also strengthens our international distribution," said Markus Hämmerli, Head of Liquid Strategies at Sygnum. "Yield Core’s transition into the Luxembourg RAIF structure is an important step in our ongoing efforts to provide, amongst others, best-in-class crypto yield solutions to our growing investor base.”

The fund employs market-neutral strategies including lending, funding arbitrage, and liquidity provision in the crypto space. Under the new structure, it can expand into key markets such as Singapore, targeting professional and institutional investors seeking diversified yield sources.

The restructuring addresses the growing demand for regulated crypto investment vehicles, particularly from institutional investors looking for alternatives to traditional fixed-income products in the current market environment. Investors can access the fund through Sygnum Bank or other custodial banks, with plans for expanded distribution in select jurisdictions.

The growing interest is confirmed by 2024’s first-half report, in which the company reported an increase in assets under management to $4.5 billion and a 500% rise in derivatives trading volumes.

Stephan Edelmann, Managing Director of Hauck &amp; Aufhäuser Innovative Capital
Stephan Edelmann, Managing Director of Hauck & Aufhäuser Innovative Capital

"As the authorized AIFM, we are proud to support Sygnum in providing investors with a secure and regulated pathway into the virtual asset class,” says Stephan Edelmann, Managing Director of Hauck & Aufhäuser Innovative Capital. “We have not only extended Luxembourg's well-established AIF structures to this innovative field, but we have also created a unique opportunity for investors to access this emerging asset class with confidence and compliance .”

EU Expansion under MiCA

Last month, the Zurich- and Singapore-based digital assets banking group announced that it had secured a cryptocurrency license in Liechtenstein. This license was awarded to its local subsidiary, enabling it to offer regulated digital asset services, including brokerage, custody, and banking.

The services will operate under Liechtenstein’s Token and Trusted Technology Service Providers Act. With this license, Sygnum is also positioned to seek a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) license under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) once Liechtenstein adopts the regulation, expected in the first quarter of 2025. The CASP license would allow Sygnum to expand its services throughout the European Union.

MiCA, a regulatory framework tailored to the cryptocurrency sector, allows licensed companies in one country to operate across all 27 EU member states and European Economic Area countries, including Liechtenstein. Switzerland, where Sygnum is headquartered, is outside this regulatory jurisdiction.

Topics
crypto
Sygnum
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1912 Articles
  • 43 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1912 Articles
  • 43 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

CryptoCurrency

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}