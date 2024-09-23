Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Sygnum Secures Liechtenstein Crypto License, Eyes EU Expansion under MiCA

Monday, 23/09/2024 | 16:10 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The license enables the firm to offer services like brokerage, custody, and banking.
  • The firm aims to apply for a CASP license after Liechtenstein adopts MiCA in 2025.
Sygnum

Sygnum, a digital assets banking group based in Zurich and Singapore, announced that it has obtained a crypto license in Liechtenstein. The license was granted to its subsidiary in the country, allowing it to offer regulated digital asset services, including brokerage, custody, and banking.

These services will be provided under Liechtenstein's Token and Trusted Technology Service Providers Act.

CASP License Pending MiCA Adoption

Martin Burgherr, Sygnum's Chief Clients Officer
Martin Burgherr, Sygnum's Chief Clients Officer

This license positions Sygnum to apply for a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) license under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) once Liechtenstein adopts the regulation. Adoption is planned for the first quarter of 2025. The CASP license would enable Sygnum to expand its services across the European Union.

Sygnum is part of a growing list of companies, including Coinbase and Circle, that are preparing to expand in Europe as MiCA is implemented. MiCA is a regulatory framework that applies specifically to the cryptocurrency industry.

It allows companies that are licensed in one country to operate across all 27 EU member states, as well as countries in the European Economic Area, such as Liechtenstein. Switzerland, where Sygnum is based, is not part of this group.

Meanwhile, Sygnum's subsidiary in Singapore has received a full license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to offer digital payment token brokerage services, as reported by Finance Magnates. The license was granted four months after initial approval, adding to Singapore's roster of authorized DPT providers.

Regulatory Framework for EU Crypto

MiCA's rules on stablecoins came into effect in June, with other regulations expected by December. Meanwhile, EU countries have begun accepting registrations for their CASP regimes.

"The registration as CASP in Liechtenstein paves the way for a significant expansion of our regulated footprint into the EU, the world’s largest trading bloc,” said Martin Burgherr, Sygnum's Chief Clients Officer.

