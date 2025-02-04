Palantir's shares soar on impressive earnings, reflecting AI's pervasive influence and sparking debates over its role in defense.
Palantir’s Meteoric Stock Rise: A Sign of the AI Times
In a move that has tech enthusiasts and investors buzzing, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) saw its stock skyrocket by over 20% in extended trading on Monday. The catalyst? A stellar fourth-quarter performance in 2024, where the company reported year-over-year revenue between $858 million and $862 million, this impressive growth is largely attributed to the surging demand for Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform which launched early last year. Analysts who once dismissed Palantir as a government-reliant software firm are now being forced to reconsider as its artificial intelligence (AI ) capabilities continue to expand.
Palantir reports Q4 2024 revenue growth of 36% Y/Y, U.S. revenue growth of 52% Y/Y; Issues FY 2025 revenue guidance of 31% Y/Y growth, eviscerating consensus estimates.— Palantir (@PalantirTech) February 3, 2025
U.S. commercial revenue grew 64% y/y and 20% q/q and U.S. government revenue grew 45% y/y and 7% q/q.
We…
Palantir’s latest earnings report confirmed that its U.S. commercial business alone saw a huge revenue spike, with revenue up 64% and government contracts up 45% year-on-year. The company is no longer just about classified Pentagon projects—it’s moving deep into the private sector. For investors, this shift has been a long time coming, as the company's AI tools are now sought after by a variety of industries, including finance, healthcare, and supply chain logistics.
But while AI’s potential is driving Palantir’s stock price to new heights, it’s also opening a Pandora’s box of ethical and security concerns.
AI Everywhere: From Your Playlist to the Battlefield
Artificial Intelligence isn’t just recommending your next Netflix binge-watch; it’s rapidly integrating into every aspect of modern life. From Wall Street algorithms to customer service bots, AI is now ubiquitous. But nowhere is this growth more evident—and controversial—than in defense and security.
02/03/2025 BREAKING NEWS:— Kevin Malone (@Malone_Wealth) February 4, 2025
Jim Cramer says "I can't recommend GameStop, I can't recommend a meme stock. If you want To meme stock, go buy Palantir." $PLTR
Inverse Cramer calls it again when $GME closest at its lowest level in 86 days. 🚀
Palantir has long been embedded in defense contracts, and its Q4 report reaffirmed this reality. Around 45% of Palantir’s sales came from U.S. government contracts, highlighting its role in security.
CEO Alex Karp brought it into clear focus when he claimed last year that, Palantir is "responsible for most of the targeting in Ukraine."
A Double-Edged Sword: The Perils of AI in Defense?
While the merging of AI and defense offers enhanced capabilities, it also raises ethical and safety concerns. The idea of autonomous systems making critical decisions evokes dystopian fears, reminiscent of sci-fi narratives where machines turn against humanity.
The problem? AI doesn’t have emotions, ethical reasoning, or even a clear understanding of human consequences. If you ask an AI-driven military program how to neutralize a threat, will it pause to consider diplomatic resolutions? Presumably not. While humans are (for now) the ones making the final calls, increased reliance on AI for battlefield decisions could blur the lines in the near future.
AI ethicists have long warned that this rapid advancement in AI-powered defense could lead to unintended consequences. Should AI-driven military systems malfunction—or worse, be hacked—the risks could be catastrophic. The last thing anyone wants is a rogue algorithm making life-and-death decisions.
Skynet and Terminators: From Fiction to Potential Reality?
Let’s take a moment to revisit The Terminator franchise. In that cinematic universe, Skynet, an advanced AI system, becomes self-aware and decides that humanity is the real threat. What follows is a full-blown robotic apocalypse led by cybernetic assassins (including a certain Austrian-accented time traveler).
Palantir $PLTR stock is up more than 400% over the last year and is up another 10%+ in after hours today following earnings— Evan (@StockMKTNewz) February 3, 2025
CEO Alex Karp just sent out this full letter to shareholders
A thread ⬇️
While we’re not at the point of self-aware AI hunting humans (yet), the use of artificial intelligence in the military is expanding. The idea of machines autonomously identifying, targeting, and neutralizing threats no longer sounds like science fiction—it’s already being tested.
Of course, Palantir isn’t Skynet. But as companies continue to push the boundaries of AI’s capabilities, there’s an urgent need to establish clear regulations and safeguards. Otherwise, we might find ourselves in a future where the Terminator movies look less like fiction and more like a prophecy.
Navigating the AI Frontier
Palantir’s stock surge underscores just how powerful AI has become. From government contracts to commercial applications, artificial intelligence is reshaping the business landscape. Investors are clearly betting that Palantir will remain a dominant player in this space.
However, as AI seeps further into defense, it brings with it pressing ethical and security dilemmas. The technology’s potential is undeniable, but so are its risks. If history has taught us anything, it’s that unchecked technological advancements can sometimes lead to unintended—and dangerous—consequences.
For now, Palantir shareholders are celebrating. But in the background, the age-old question lingers: Are we building a future where AI serves us—or replaces us?
Only time will tell.
