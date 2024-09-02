Nvidia, the chip giant that has become synonymous with the AI boom, recently unveiled another spectacular earnings report. Think record revenue, skyrocketing profits, and growth in all the right places. So naturally, the stock market threw a party, right? Wrong. Instead, Nvidia's stock took a dip, leaving investors scratching their heads and wondering: what on earth do these people want?

Investors: Hard to Impress, Even with Record Profits

Let’s cut straight to the point: Nvidia’s earnings were nothing short of phenomenal. The company reported a 101% increase in revenue from the same quarter last year, raking in a cool $13.51 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) also soared, crushing Wall Street’s expectations. And yet, the company’s stock tumbled by over 2% immediately post-announcement and went even further south. How did we get here?

BREAKING: Nvidia stock, $NVDA, falls over 8% despite reporting stronger than expected earnings.



The company posted EPS of $0.68, above expectations of $0.65, on revenue of $30.0 billion, above expectations of $28.9 billion.



The stock has now erased $250 BILLION in market cap… pic.twitter.com/3wKayC5moQ — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) August 28, 2024

It turns out, even in the face of such eye-watering numbers, investors weren't exactly popping champagne bottles. They wanted more – much more. Apparently, "record profits" and "outpacing expectations" no longer cut it in today's market, especially when the company in question is leading the Artificial Intelligence (AI) charge.

The AI Hype Machine: A Double-Edged Sword?

If you thought Nvidia's numbers were staggering, you'd be right. But maybe they were too staggering. Nvidia has become the poster child for the AI revolution, and with that comes a significant burden: insane expectations. Nvidia’s stock has already seen an enormous uptick this year – it’s up by over 200%. So, when the company merely met or even beat those sky-high expectations, investors acted like a bunch of entitled kids given a gold-plated iPhone instead of a diamond-encrusted one.

The feeling is that Nvidia's share price dropped as investors felt the company was just doing what was expected of it. It’s the classic case of “great, but not great enough.” Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, could have unveiled a plan to colonize Mars with AI-driven chip factories, and the market might still have yawned. The fact is, Nvidia has set the bar so high that not even their best performance to date was enough to keep investors happy.

Too Much, Too Soon? When a Great Run Becomes a Marathon

But let's not kid ourselves: Nvidia is a victim of its own success. The company’s jaw-dropping earnings were powered by its dominance in the data center and AI markets – sectors that are, quite frankly, on fire right now. But here’s the rub: the market is forward-looking, and when a stock has already doubled, tripled, or, in Nvidia’s case, more-than-doubled in a few months, the narrative shifts. Suddenly, it's not about what you've done, but what you could do next.

The world if NVIDIA misses earnings. pic.twitter.com/3k1sjlOlw0 — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) August 27, 2024

Only they didn't, and they still took a kicking.

This brings us to another key point: Nvidia’s future potential is already baked into its share price. Investors, in their infinite wisdom, are looking beyond today’s extraordinary figures and asking, “What’s next?” And unless the answer is something like "conquering the known universe," mere record-setting results will just not suffice.

Is Nvidia a Victim of the Macro Environment?

Let’s not forget the bigger picture here. Nvidia is operating in a market environment that can be best described as a cocktail of uncertainty. While the AI wave is undoubtedly a big boost, global economic factors like interest rate hikes, inflation fears, and geopolitical tensions are keeping investors on edge. Tech stocks, in general, have been experiencing a rollercoaster ride as investors react to the whims of central banks and macroeconomic indicators. Nvidia, despite its stellar performance, is not immune to these wider market jitters.

Furthermore, Nvidia’s exposure to sectors like gaming and cryptocurrency, which have been facing their own set of challenges, adds another layer of complexity. Yes, the company is reaping the benefits of AI-driven demand, but any hint of weakness or slowdown elsewhere can send alarm bells ringing.

So, What’s the Verdict?

In summary, Nvidia's recent earnings were a masterclass in how to dominate a burgeoning market. But in the bizarre world of stock trading, sometimes even a stellar performance isn’t enough. Investors seem to be living by the motto: “Don’t impress us – dazzle us!” And even a huge revenue increase somehow fell short of that standard.

For now, Nvidia will have to be content with being a company that’s generating obscene amounts of cash and leading the AI revolution. But until it figures out how to deliver results that are somehow even better than “stellar,” its stock might just continue to surprise us – and not in the way most would expect.

Final Thoughts: When Winning Isn’t Enough

In the cutthroat world of tech stocks, Nvidia’s stock slump despite eye-popping earnings serves as a stark reminder that in today’s market, investors are not just looking for winners – they’re looking for miracles. And unless Nvidia pulls a proverbial rabbit out of its hat, we might continue to see the stock struggle under the weight of expectations that are, to put it mildly, downright impossible.

But don’t worry for Jensen, the stock’s on the way back up…

