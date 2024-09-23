Jamie Dimon - Inflation Might Not Be Going Away

When Jamie Dimon speaks, I listen – and I’m not the only one. OK, he often seems like the Grinch, but then soothsayers often do. The CEO of JPMorgan Chase has been beating the inflation drum for over a year, and frankly, we should all be paying attention.

Dimon’s latest pronouncements at The Atlantic Festival made it clear that he believes inflation won’t be fading quietly into the background. His reasoning? Inflation is deeply rooted in factors that aren’t going away anytime soon.

And here's the thing – many experts believe he’s right. The green economy, global rearmament, and national debt aren’t just talking points for Dimon; they’re serious long-term drivers of inflation. If anyone understands the mechanics of the global economy, it’s Dimon. So, when he says inflation is here to stay, I’d suggest that you might sit back and listen, even if you end up disagreeing.

Why Jamie Dimon Thinks a Soft Landing Is Wishful Thinking

Let’s talk about the much-hyped “soft landing.” While the Federal Reserve hopes to bring inflation down without plunging the economy into a recession, Dimon has always been skeptical of that outcome. Honestly, he’s right to question it. When Dimon says there’s only a 35% to 45% chance of a soft landing, it’s time to at least stop and think. If he’s right, the odds just aren’t in our favor. The Dow Jones might well have surged, but that doesn't mean it'll all be plain sailing.

Dimon knows the complexities at play here. Factors like deficit spending, geopolitical uncertainty, and persistent inflation risks mean the Fed’s job is more difficult than it seems. So when Dimon advises not to count on a soft landing... well. After all, who better than the CEO of one of the world’s largest banks to assess the probability of economic success or failure​?

A Quick Trip Down Main Street

Here’s a reality check. While Wall Street analysts are busy dissecting every basis point of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decisions, Jamie Dimon believes that most Americans aren’t even aware of what’s going on. He joked that “only 5% of Americans would know about” the recent half-point interest-rate cut​. Frankly, he’s probably right.

But here's the kicker: whether or not Main Street – Wall Street's cutesy name for average Americans – cares, inflation – and the Fed's attempts to control it – will affect everyone sooner or later. Mortgage rates, credit card payments, car loans – all these will eventually reflect the Fed's decisions. Dimon's point is clear: while the average American might not be paying attention now, they're likely to feel the impact soon.

The Real Drivers of Inflation: What Jamie Dimon Wants Us to Know

I’ve been following Jamie Dimon’s remarks on inflation closely, as I’m sure you have, and he’s laid out some compelling arguments as to why we should all be concerned. First and foremost, there’s the U.S. deficit. With the national debt now over $35 trillion, Dimon has repeatedly warned that this is a major inflationary factor. You don’t need an economics degree to know that you can’t keep printing money without long-term consequences.

“The worst outcome is STAGFLATION — slower growth & higher inflation simultaneously,” Jamie Dimon said at a Council of Institutional Investors conference in Brooklyn on Tuesday. “And by the way, I wouldn’t take it completely off the table.”

Dimon also highlights the “green economy” – the global transition to sustainability – as another inflation driver. Moving to renewable energy sources and reducing carbon footprints is costly, and those costs will be passed along to consumers. This isn’t a temporary issue; it’s a structural shift in the global economy that will have inflationary effects for years to come​.

Lastly, Dimon talks about rising global military spending. This one caught my attention because it’s not something you hear discussed much in the context of inflation, at least it’s not a headline grabber in U.S.. But Dimon is absolutely right – rearmament and defense costs, particularly in the face of increasing geopolitical tensions, are inflationary​. Dimon sees inflation not as a short-term blip, but as a long-term reality shaped by these powerful forces.

Jamie Dimon’s Inflation Outlook: Why We Should Prepare for a Bumpy Ride

Here’s where I stand: Jamie Dimon’s take on inflation should not be ignored. His insights, shaped by his years at the helm of JPMorgan Chase, are based on hard data and experience. Inflation isn’t something that’s going to quietly fade away. As Dimon has pointed out time and time again, the economic landscape we’re navigating – with massive government deficits, the transition to a green economy, and geopolitical risks – means inflation will likely persist​​.

Dimon’s realism about the future is refreshing in a sea of overly optimistic projections. While we all want to believe that the Fed can steer the U.S., and therefore the rest of us, through this without significant pain many, like Dimon, are skeptical. The road ahead is likely to be bumpier than some are predicting.

If you take one thing away from this, let it be this: listen to Dimon when he talks about inflation. His warnings are grounded in reality, and ignoring them could be a costly mistake. Not too long ago, I wrote about his retirement plans, but until he leaves the building, and in reality, long after, Dimon's going to remain a financial sage.

