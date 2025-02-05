Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Trending
> Goodbye to Cheap Online Shopping – Trump Closes de Minimis Loophole

Goodbye to Cheap Online Shopping – Trump Closes de Minimis Loophole

Wednesday, 05/02/2025 | 09:18 GMT by Louis Parks
  • Trump kills the de minimis exemption, causing price hikes for online purchases from China.
  • Expect longer delivery times as packages from China face increased scrutiny.
  • Retailers like Shein and Temu will need to adjust their strategies due to these changes.
de Minimis Loophole
Goods from China and Hong Kong are about to get more expensive (European Union, 2025, CC BY 4.0)

Trump shuts down the de minimis exemption, a loophole that enabled the duty-free import of low-cost goods, driving up prices and causing delays for online shoppers.

The De Minimis Loophole: A Shopper's Best Friend

Once upon a time, online shoppers in the US reveled in the de minimis exemption—a delightful loophole allowing packages valued under $800 to skip into the U.S. without paying tariffs and be shipped directly to the customer. This nifty rule let retailers like Shein and Temu flood American doorsteps with affordable goodies straight from China. Staggeringly, these two alone potentially accounted for over 30% of all such packages entering the U.S. daily. The loophole was originally meant to ease the burden on customs processing and allow small-scale transactions to pass through smoothly, but as e-commerce exploded, it became a massive channel for low-cost imports.

Trump's Tariff Tango: USPS Suspends Chinese Parcel Delivery

But alas, all good things must come to an end. President Donald Trump has decided to shut down this party by imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese goods and, more devastatingly, closing the de minimis loophole. This means no more free passes for those under-$800 packages. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has even temporarily suspended incoming parcels from China and Hong Kong while it tries to sort out the mess.

The de minimis exemption allowed retailers like Shein and Temu to bypass higher import costs, helping them offer ultra-cheap products directly to U.S. consumers. With its removal, many of these packages will now be subject to duties and customs inspections, significantly increasing the final price consumers will pay. More importantly, it will also introduce additional delays as each shipment now requires processing that was previously unnecessary.

USPS Suspension: An Unexpected Hurdle

On top of the tariff and de minimis exemption closure, USPS has taken a drastic step by suspending package acceptance from China and Hong Kong. The suspension, while supposedly temporary, highlights the strain that international logistics will face in adjusting to the new trade policies. USPS cited operational adjustments and customs enforcement as primary reasons, meaning consumers will not only pay more but also wait much longer for their purchases.

For frequent buyers of low-cost goods from China, this means a drastic shift in shopping habits. Many shoppers who relied on Shein, Temu, and AliExpress for budget-friendly purchases may now face lengthy delays or be forced to shop domestically at higher prices.

The Ripple Effect: Price Hikes and Delivery Delays

So, what does this mean for Americans’ online shopping habits? Expect higher prices as retailers adjust to the new tariffs. Those $5 deals might soon be a thing of the past. Additionally, with the USPS suspension and increased customs scrutiny, eagerly awaited packages could take longer to arrive. Demand for e-commerce is obviously strong, but these operational hiccups could lead to delays that impact the shopping experience more than the price increases.

Retailers relying heavily on the de minimis rule will have to rethink their business models. Some companies could look into shipping products in bulk to U.S. warehouses before distributing them domestically to avoid direct-to-consumer customs charges. However, such changes could also lead to higher costs and potentially make certain ultra-low-price business models unsustainable.

The Retailers' Response: Adapt or Perish

Retailers aren't taking this lying down. Companies like Shein and Temu have been preparing for this crackdown by sourcing products outside of China, opening U.S. warehouses, and bringing more U.S. sellers on board. However, since most of their products are still made in China, these changes might not be enough to maintain their rock-bottom prices.

Another shift could come from retailers seeking alternative shipping methods or using third-party logistics providers to route goods through other countries before arriving in the U.S. Some may try absorbing part of the tariff costs to retain their customer base, but this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long run.

For major U.S.-based retailers like Amazon and Walmart, this could be an opportunity to win back customers who might turn to domestic options in frustration. However, even these giants rely on international supply chains, meaning price increases could ripple across the entire retail landscape.

The Bottom Line: A New Era for Online Shopping

In summary, Trump's latest move looks like it spells the end of an era for bargain hunters. With the de minimis loophole closed and new tariffs in place, online shopping is set to become more expensive and less convenient. Adding to the chaos, USPS suspending Chinese parcels could make those impulse buys from across the globe a logistical nightmare.

While large retailers will find ways to adapt, small businesses and consumers accustomed to cheap imports will bear the brunt of these changes. Whether the intended goal of boosting American manufacturing materializes remains to be seen, but in the meantime, shoppers will have to brace themselves for higher prices, longer waits—or perhaps start exploring local alternatives.

For more breaking stories, follow our Trending section.

Trump shuts down the de minimis exemption, a loophole that enabled the duty-free import of low-cost goods, driving up prices and causing delays for online shoppers.

The De Minimis Loophole: A Shopper's Best Friend

Once upon a time, online shoppers in the US reveled in the de minimis exemption—a delightful loophole allowing packages valued under $800 to skip into the U.S. without paying tariffs and be shipped directly to the customer. This nifty rule let retailers like Shein and Temu flood American doorsteps with affordable goodies straight from China. Staggeringly, these two alone potentially accounted for over 30% of all such packages entering the U.S. daily. The loophole was originally meant to ease the burden on customs processing and allow small-scale transactions to pass through smoothly, but as e-commerce exploded, it became a massive channel for low-cost imports.

Trump's Tariff Tango: USPS Suspends Chinese Parcel Delivery

But alas, all good things must come to an end. President Donald Trump has decided to shut down this party by imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese goods and, more devastatingly, closing the de minimis loophole. This means no more free passes for those under-$800 packages. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has even temporarily suspended incoming parcels from China and Hong Kong while it tries to sort out the mess.

The de minimis exemption allowed retailers like Shein and Temu to bypass higher import costs, helping them offer ultra-cheap products directly to U.S. consumers. With its removal, many of these packages will now be subject to duties and customs inspections, significantly increasing the final price consumers will pay. More importantly, it will also introduce additional delays as each shipment now requires processing that was previously unnecessary.

USPS Suspension: An Unexpected Hurdle

On top of the tariff and de minimis exemption closure, USPS has taken a drastic step by suspending package acceptance from China and Hong Kong. The suspension, while supposedly temporary, highlights the strain that international logistics will face in adjusting to the new trade policies. USPS cited operational adjustments and customs enforcement as primary reasons, meaning consumers will not only pay more but also wait much longer for their purchases.

For frequent buyers of low-cost goods from China, this means a drastic shift in shopping habits. Many shoppers who relied on Shein, Temu, and AliExpress for budget-friendly purchases may now face lengthy delays or be forced to shop domestically at higher prices.

The Ripple Effect: Price Hikes and Delivery Delays

So, what does this mean for Americans’ online shopping habits? Expect higher prices as retailers adjust to the new tariffs. Those $5 deals might soon be a thing of the past. Additionally, with the USPS suspension and increased customs scrutiny, eagerly awaited packages could take longer to arrive. Demand for e-commerce is obviously strong, but these operational hiccups could lead to delays that impact the shopping experience more than the price increases.

Retailers relying heavily on the de minimis rule will have to rethink their business models. Some companies could look into shipping products in bulk to U.S. warehouses before distributing them domestically to avoid direct-to-consumer customs charges. However, such changes could also lead to higher costs and potentially make certain ultra-low-price business models unsustainable.

The Retailers' Response: Adapt or Perish

Retailers aren't taking this lying down. Companies like Shein and Temu have been preparing for this crackdown by sourcing products outside of China, opening U.S. warehouses, and bringing more U.S. sellers on board. However, since most of their products are still made in China, these changes might not be enough to maintain their rock-bottom prices.

Another shift could come from retailers seeking alternative shipping methods or using third-party logistics providers to route goods through other countries before arriving in the U.S. Some may try absorbing part of the tariff costs to retain their customer base, but this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long run.

For major U.S.-based retailers like Amazon and Walmart, this could be an opportunity to win back customers who might turn to domestic options in frustration. However, even these giants rely on international supply chains, meaning price increases could ripple across the entire retail landscape.

The Bottom Line: A New Era for Online Shopping

In summary, Trump's latest move looks like it spells the end of an era for bargain hunters. With the de minimis loophole closed and new tariffs in place, online shopping is set to become more expensive and less convenient. Adding to the chaos, USPS suspending Chinese parcels could make those impulse buys from across the globe a logistical nightmare.

While large retailers will find ways to adapt, small businesses and consumers accustomed to cheap imports will bear the brunt of these changes. Whether the intended goal of boosting American manufacturing materializes remains to be seen, but in the meantime, shoppers will have to brace themselves for higher prices, longer waits—or perhaps start exploring local alternatives.

For more breaking stories, follow our Trending section.

Topics
china
hong kong
trade
online shopping
Trump Tariffs
About the Author: Louis Parks
Louis Parks
  • 313 Articles
  • 7 Followers
About the Author: Louis Parks
Louis Parks has lived and worked in and around the Middle East for much of his professional career. He writes about the meeting of the tech and finance worlds.
  • 313 Articles
  • 7 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Trending

Featured Videos

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

LNP Audit + Assurance Director Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

LNP Audit + Assurance Director Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

LNP Audit + Assurance Director Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

LNP Audit + Assurance Director Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}