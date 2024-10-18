The Vice President takes on Bret Baier in a snark-filled showdown on Fox, as Trump faces the ultimate insult: losing support from former KKK head David Duke. Harris might even have won over former skeptic Mark Cuban.

Kamala Harris Faces Off with Bret Baier: A Showdown for the Ages

Kamala Harris took to the Fox News stage with Bret Baier for what can only be described as a full-blown clash. Neither side held back, as snark and jabs flew from both the Vice President and the Fox host. The interview, which was expected to be combative given Fox’s reputation for grilling Democratic candidates, ended up even more fiery than anyone anticipated.

Bret Baier, Fox News Host

Harris came prepared to defend herself against tough questions, but Baier didn’t make it easy. He poked at sensitive topics, from the Biden administration's handling of the economy to their approach to international relations. Harris responded with a mix of poise and sharp-tongued retorts, often flipping Baier’s questions back on him, turning the discussion into a verbal boxing match rather than a typical interview.

The Exchange Gets Snarky: Harris and Baier Trade Blows

At one point in the interview, Baier cornered Harris on the administration’s stance on Donald Trump’s indictments, asking whether she thought Trump was still a political threat. Harris, with a raised eyebrow and a smirk, responded, "I think the American people are smart enough to know who is really a threat to democracy." Baier didn’t miss a beat, countering, "Some might say that's debatable, Madam Vice President" in possibly one of the weakest comebacks I've heard recently.

TV RATINGS: A huge 7.1 million viewers watched Fox News’ exclusive interview with @KamalaHarris hosted by @BretBaier on Wednesday according to official ratings data. pic.twitter.com/OYfDPxryOf — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 17, 2024

From there, it was clear that both were determined to keep the upper hand in the conversation. Harris questioned Baier’s framing of certain issues, implying Fox News was more interested in sensationalism than facts, which Baier coolly shrugged off, keeping the mood tense.

The two continued to lock horns, with Harris pushing back against what she called “gotcha questions” and Baier pressing for answers on inflation, border control, and Biden’s poll numbers. Harris’ frustration became more evident as Baier doubled down on pressing topics. Still, she held her ground, delivering quick-witted replies that showed she wasn’t going to be bullied into a corner.

What Was Said: Key Moments in the Interview

One of the highlights of the interview came when Baier asked Harris to comment on the state of the U.S. economy, which is a major issue for both sides of the aisle. Harris defended the administration’s policies, pointing out job growth and inflation reduction efforts, but Baier wasn’t buying it. “But the American people don’t feel that improvement,” Baier retorted.

In a snappy response, Harris said, “If you want to talk about the American people, maybe you should stop feeding them fear and focus on the facts.” Ouch.

Great job by Bret Baier in his Interview with Lyin’ Kamala Harris. She has a massive and irredeemable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME - So bad, in fact, that she is barely able to talk about any subject other than the man who had the best economy ever, the strongest border in… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2024

Another point of contention came when Baier brought up Trump’s possible re-election bid, hinting that Harris and Biden may be underestimating the former president’s influence. Harris shot back: “Let’s be clear, Donald Trump is the past. America is ready to move forward, and no amount of Fox News spin will change that.” The tension was palpable, and the interview felt more like a political standoff than a sit-down discussion.

While Harris' take on everything from cryptocurrency to artificial intelligence (AI Artificial Intelligence (AI) Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a term coined by in 1956, which defines the automation of robotics to the actual process of robotics.The evolution of technology has since led to the gradual adoption of AI in several aspects of our lives. One of the most pertinent is its impact in the financial services industry, which provides a wide range of possibilities moving forward.Ways AI Can Transform FinanceAI has the potential to transform the financial services industry forever. This can take shape in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a term coined by in 1956, which defines the automation of robotics to the actual process of robotics.The evolution of technology has since led to the gradual adoption of AI in several aspects of our lives. One of the most pertinent is its impact in the financial services industry, which provides a wide range of possibilities moving forward.Ways AI Can Transform FinanceAI has the potential to transform the financial services industry forever. This can take shape in Read this Term) has been questioned in recent months (including by notables such as Mark Cuban, but more on that shortly), this is the first time it's ever got so heated. It does seem that she held her own, however. Though Donald Trump himself has alluded to her being more than a little to the Left.

Winning Over Mark Cuban?

The beautiful thing about the @BretBaier interview is that @KamalaHarris understood and responded to each question.



She used examples of policies. She gave real world context.



When Brett went hard after her. She didn’t call him names. She didn’t quit the interview. She… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 17, 2024

Interestingly enough, businessman Mark Cuban, who has previously questioned Harris over her commitment to cryptocurrency, came out strongly in support of Harris following her interview. Cuban has been skeptical about Harris' understanding of crypto and her general intentions. Cuban has a huge following thanks to his success in business, his outspoken views and his role on the popular TV show Shark Tank. He's also a part owner of the NBA franchise the Dallas Mavericks, further boosting his appeal.

Donald Trump’s Bad (?) News: David Duke Dumps Him for Jill Stein

While the interview was a score draw, in a bizarre twist of fate, former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke decided to throw his support behind Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Yes, you read that right. Duke, who notoriously backed Trump in 2016, has turned his back on the former president, calling Trump’s recent moves “disappointing” and “inconsistent with America’s needs.”

While Trump’s relationship with Duke has always been a controversial topic, the loss of support from a figure like Duke, who once praised Trump as a champion of the far-right cause, is more of a symbolic blow. Trump’s base, often described as hardened and loyal, might not care much about Duke’s endorsement, but it’s hard to even the crazies are questioning him. In the world of politics, especially for someone like Trump, perception is everything.

If this unexpected pivot by Duke, supporting Jill Stein of all people, signals a significant fracture in far-right support for Trump, this might not be easily mended. In what could be considered a final insult to Trump, Duke didn’t just endorse Stein; he actively trashed Trump, calling him “a sellout” and criticizing his failure to live up to his 2016 promises. But then again, this is Duke, this might well turn out to be a good thing for Trump, the man’s a crackpot.

Final Thoughts

The interview between Kamala Harris and Bret Baier is bound to go down as one of the more contentious moments in this election cycle. Both came armed with their snarkiest remarks, and neither seemed willing to back down. Harris managed to hold her own in what could have easily been a one-sided grilling, showing she can throw punches just as well as she can take them.

Meanwhile, Trump’s world keeps getting more bizarre, with even David Duke giving up on him. Whether or not this affects his core supporters remains to be seen, but losing an endorsement to Jill Stein? That’s a hit no one could have predicted.

