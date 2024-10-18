Kamala Harris and Baier engage in heated interview with sharp exchanges, snarky comebacks.
Baier’s questions on Trump and policy hit a nerve, but she fires back and sparks fly.
In the latest twist, David Duke, former KKK leader, endorses Jill Stein, rejecting Trump.
The Vice President takes on Bret Baier in a snark-filled showdown on
Fox, as Trump faces the ultimate insult: losing support from former KKK head David Duke. Harris might even have won over former skeptic Mark Cuban.
Kamala Harris Faces Off with Bret Baier: A Showdown for the Ages
Kamala Harris took to the Fox News stage with Bret Baier for what can
only be described as a full-blown clash. Neither side held back, as snark and
jabs flew from both the Vice President and the Fox host. The interview, which
was expected to be combative given Fox’s reputation for grilling Democratic
candidates, ended up even more fiery than anyone anticipated.
Harris came prepared to defend herself against tough questions, but
Baier didn’t make it easy. He poked at sensitive topics, from the Biden
administration's handling of the economy to their approach to international
relations. Harris responded with a mix of poise and sharp-tongued retorts,
often flipping Baier’s questions back on him, turning the discussion into a
verbal boxing match rather than a typical interview.
The Exchange Gets Snarky: Harris and Baier Trade Blows
At one point in the interview, Baier cornered Harris on the
administration’s stance on Donald Trump’s indictments, asking whether she
thought Trump was still a political threat. Harris, with a raised eyebrow and a
smirk, responded, "I think the American people are smart enough to know
who is really a threat to democracy." Baier didn’t miss a beat,
countering, "Some might say that's debatable, Madam Vice President" in possibly one of the weakest comebacks I've heard recently.
From there, it was clear that both were determined to keep the upper
hand in the conversation. Harris questioned Baier’s framing of certain issues,
implying Fox News was more interested in sensationalism than facts, which Baier
coolly shrugged off, keeping the mood tense.
The two continued to lock horns, with Harris pushing back against what
she called “gotcha questions” and Baier pressing for answers on inflation,
border control, and Biden’s poll numbers. Harris’ frustration became more
evident as Baier doubled down on pressing topics. Still, she held her ground,
delivering quick-witted replies that showed she wasn’t going to be bullied into
a corner.
What Was Said: Key Moments in the Interview
One of the highlights of the interview came when Baier asked Harris to
comment on the state of the U.S. economy, which is a major issue for both sides
of the aisle. Harris defended the administration’s policies, pointing out job
growth and inflation reduction efforts, but Baier wasn’t buying it. “But the
American people don’t feel that improvement,” Baier retorted.
In a snappy response, Harris said, “If you want to talk about the
American people, maybe you should stop feeding them fear and focus on the
facts.” Ouch.
Another point of contention came when Baier brought up Trump’s possible
re-election bid, hinting that Harris and Biden may be underestimating the
former president’s influence. Harris shot back: “Let’s be clear, Donald Trump
is the past. America is ready to move forward, and no amount of Fox News spin
will change that.” The tension was palpable, and the interview felt more like a
political standoff than a sit-down discussion.
Interestingly enough, businessman Mark Cuban, who has previously questioned Harris over her commitment to cryptocurrency, came out strongly in support of Harris following her interview. Cuban has been skeptical about Harris' understanding of crypto and her general intentions. Cuban has a huge following thanks to his success in business, his outspoken views and his role on the popular TV show Shark Tank. He's also a part owner of the NBA franchise the Dallas Mavericks, further boosting his appeal.
Donald Trump’s Bad (?) News: David Duke Dumps Him for Jill Stein
While the interview was a score draw, in a bizarre twist of fate, former
Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke decided to throw his support behind Green Party
candidate Jill Stein. Yes, you read that right. Duke, who notoriously backed
Trump in 2016, has turned his back on the former president, calling Trump’s
recent moves “disappointing” and “inconsistent with America’s needs.”
While Trump’s relationship with Duke has always been a controversial
topic, the loss of support from a figure like Duke, who once praised Trump as a
champion of the far-right cause, is more of a symbolic blow. Trump’s base,
often described as hardened and loyal, might not care much about Duke’s
endorsement, but it’s hard to even the crazies are questioning him. In the
world of politics, especially for someone like Trump, perception is everything.
If this unexpected pivot by Duke, supporting Jill Stein of all people,
signals a significant fracture in far-right support for Trump, this might not
be easily mended. In what could be considered a final insult to Trump, Duke
didn’t just endorse Stein; he actively trashed Trump, calling him “a sellout”
and criticizing his failure to live up to his 2016 promises. But then again,
this is Duke, this might well turn out to be a good thing for Trump, the man’s
a crackpot.
Final Thoughts
The interview between Kamala Harris and Bret Baier is bound to go down as one of
the more contentious moments in this election cycle. Both came armed with their
snarkiest remarks, and neither seemed willing to back down. Harris managed to
hold her own in what could have easily been a one-sided grilling, showing she
can throw punches just as well as she can take them.
Meanwhile, Trump’s world keeps getting more bizarre, with even David
Duke giving up on him. Whether or not this affects his core supporters remains
to be seen, but losing an endorsement to Jill Stein? That’s a hit no one could
have predicted.
