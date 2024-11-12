Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Webull Launches Overnight Trading for Retail Clients, Expands Market Hours to 24/5

Tuesday, 12/11/2024 | 14:00 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The new offering is in collaboration with Blue Ocean Technologies.
  • It seeks to allow users to respond to significant events like earnings announcements and international news.
Investing in Stocks

Webull introduced an overnight trading feature to give retail traders 24/5 access to the US markets. According to the company, this offering enables users to trade beyond standard market hours and react to market-moving events outside regular trading time.

More Trading Hours

Webull’s new offering, supported through a collaboration with Blue Ocean Technologies, allows users to trade US stocks and ETFs from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM ET, Sunday through Thursday.

It extends beyond the usual pre-market and post-market trading windows, offering almost round-the-clock market access. Besides that, it enables users to respond to significant events like company earnings announcements, breaking news, or international market fluctuations without having to wait for US markets to reopen.

“Overnight trading empowers our customers to make informed decisions and capture additional opportunity around the clock,” commented Anthony Denier, Group President and US CEO of Webull. “Webull is focused on providing innovative trading capabilities to retail investors, and we believe that the new 24-hour trading feature will help fulfill this commitment.”

Over 500 symbols are initially available for trading during the overnight session, and Webull plans to expand this list as the feature gains traction. By integrating Blue Ocean ATS’s technology, Webull aims to provide greater market transparency and access for its US-based users.

Market Data and Trading Access

The platform, known for its charting tools and real-time market data, continues to roll out features that enhance user experience and provide a better trading ecosystem.

Webull’s expansion into 24/5 trading reportedly aligns with its mission to cater to a global user base. The company, with its US headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida, serves 20 million users globally across 15 regions, offering access to a range of assets, including stocks, ETFs, options, and futures.

Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS aims to extend US market access globally through its Blue Ocean Session, which operates during non-traditional hours. By collaborating with Blue Ocean, Webull mentioned that it now provides an alternative trading avenue for users seeking to capitalize on market movements during the overnight window.

Meanwhile, Webull Canada recently launched options trading for its digital investment platform. According to the firm, this offering enables users to hedge risk and diversify their investment options. The options trading product lets users access market price movements.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
