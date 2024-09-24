Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Webull Canada Launches Options Trading for Hedging and Diversification

Tuesday, 24/09/2024 | 13:33 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The newly introduced service provides tools for market engagement and income generation.
  • The firm recently launched TFSAs, RRSPs, and a cash management product.
Canada

Webull Canada has introduced options trading on its digital investment platform. This new feature allows users to hedge risk and diversify their investment strategies, regardless of market conditions. The options trading product offers users the ability to engage with market price movements while requiring a smaller initial investment.

Options Trading Available on Webull

Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada
Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada, Source: LinkedIn

By offering options trading, Webull Canada is providing its users with additional tools to benefit from market fluctuations. This includes opportunities for generating additional income, engaging in speculation, and managing risks more effectively.

"Options have been one of the most requested offerings from our users, and I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication in bringing it to life," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada.

"With an array of powerful tools and competitive low fees, this product meets the needs of our users in today's dynamic market, empowering them to achieve their financial goals even during periods of volatility ."

Recent Launches

This development follows other recent launches by Webull Canada, including Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs), Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs), and a cash management product. The cash management product enables users to earn high interest on uninvested cash balances in both cash and margin accounts at no extra cost.

UK Options and Thailand Overnight Trading

Earlier, Webull UK introduced options trading for its users, targeting experienced traders who aim to benefit from share price fluctuations while managing risk, as reported by Finance Magnates.

This feature offers limited counterparty risk due to exchange trading, minimizing the potential for price manipulation by a single market maker. The launch follows the introduction of Webull Savings, which provides UK users access to various savings accounts and enables quick fund transfers between trading accounts and banks.

Additionally, Webull Corporation has rolled out a 24-hour stock trading feature for customers in Thailand, positioning Webull Thailand as the first brokerage in the country to offer this service. Thai investors can now trade US markets, including US-listed equities and ETFs, continuously, expanding trading opportunities beyond standard hours.

