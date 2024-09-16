Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Waiting for a Payout from The Funded Trader Prop Firm? You Might Not See It This Year

Monday, 16/09/2024 | 10:49 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • According to the latest information from TFT, suspended trader payouts may not be processed until 2025.
  • The firm is prioritizing the unblocking of large accounts with balances over $100,000.
Angelo Ciaramello, the CEO of TFT. Source: Market Moguls/YouTube

Investors who have been waiting for over six months to withdraw their funds from the prop firm The Funded Trader (TFT) will need to find additional reserves of patience. The latest information provided by the company's CEO suggests that resolving the issue of outstanding transfers may not happen this year.

First Paused Accounts Over $100K, Then Trader Payouts

On Sunday, a new update appeared on TFT's official Discord channel, aiming to "provide a clear breakdown of current priorities" for the prop firm. Founder Angelo Ciaramello presented four upcoming steps the company intends to take in the near future.

The first step, and the only one with an estimated date, is to begin processing suspended accounts with balances over $100,000. This process is set to start in Q4 2024, which is next month, and is expected to be completed by the end of December 2024.

Only after this time does the firm plan to address the trader payouts that have been on hold since March 28. Last week, some TFT clients received emails that may have raised hopes for an acceleration of this process.

However, the latest information provided by Ciaramello indicates that this may not occur until early 2025.

"After completing the above, we will begin processing Trader payouts. We are working hard to provide a specific date, but we do not have one yet," commented Ciaramello.

In the third step, the prop firm plans to resolve the issue of overdue payments to affiliates. "Again, we are aiming to provide more clarity soon, but no set date yet," the statement continued.

So far, at least according to data from August, the firm has managed to repay 30% of the outstanding balance to retail traders and 55% to its affiliates . The company is currently processing new withdrawals normally, but the problem remains with those suspended six months ago.

The final step is an audit of banned users to ensure that everyone entitled to funds will be able to receive them.

"We want to emphasize that we are here to stay and remain committed to resolving all outstanding issues," Ciaramello concluded.

While some have been waiting for months to receive their funds, others have made millions this year through proprietary trading. Last week, Finance Magnates reported that Fintokei, a prop trading firm, has paid out over €4 million to its traders this year. Founded by the same team that established the Czech-based Purple Trading retail broker, Fintokei now handles over 400,000 trades daily using its infrastructure.

According to a survey conducted by PipFarm, 75% of traders prioritize fast payouts and clear trading rules over low prices or high-profit shares.

Source: Discord/The Funded Trader
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
