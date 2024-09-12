Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Purple Trading’s Prop Firm Fintokei Pays Out over €4M to Traders in 2024

Thursday, 12/09/2024 | 08:10 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The proprietary trading company is processing 400,000 transactions per day.
  • Moreover, the number of active traders surged by 175%.
The Fintokei at Invest Cuffs 2024 in Krakow
The Fintokei team at Invest Cuffs 2024 in Krakow

Fintokei, a proprietary trading company, has distributed over €4 million to its traders so far this year. The prop firm, which runs under the Czech-based Purple Trading retail broker, now processes more than 400,000 trades daily through its infrastructure.

€4M Payout and 175% Increase in Traders

The average payout for successful traders stands at approximately €4,000, with the largest single payout in the Czech Republic reaching nearly €40,000. Since the end of 2023, Fintokei has experienced substantial growth across key metrics, including a 175% increase in traders, a 195% rise in purchased evaluation accounts, and a 180% surge in overall turnover.

David Varga, Co-Founder of Fintokei and Purple Trading
David Varga, Co-Founder of Fintokei and Purple Trading, Source: LinkedIn

"The 4 million EUR payout to our traders not only represents a major milestone for Fintokei but also underscores our commitment to supporting and rewarding skilled trading professionals," David Varga, co-founder of Fintokei, commented. "We're incredibly proud of the talented traders in our community who drive our success through their dedication and expertise."

While some companies are distributing funds, others have been struggling with this issue for six months. For example, The Funded Trader has been unable to settle payments to its clients since March. This week, the proprietary trading firm issued a statement indicating that it has taken steps to expedite this process.

According to a survey conducted by PipFarm, 75% of all traders prioritize fast payouts and clear trading rules over low prices or high profit shares.

Fintokei’s Expansion

Fintokei operates in the proprietary trading space since 2021, where firms fund skilled traders to trade various financial instruments such as currency pairs, stocks, and commodities. Unlike traditional trading, prop trading firms assume the risk, allowing traders to focus solely on performance and strategy development.

"Our mission is to continue expanding and innovating to offer our traders the best possible conditions," Varga added. "This milestone is just the beginning, and we look forward to further success in the future."

In mid-June, the company announced that it was expanding its operations beyond Central Europe and Japan, which until then had generated 75% of the enterprise's revenues. Now, a company within the Purple Holding group is aiming to grow in Australia, Southeast Asia, and other parts of Europe.

The significance of the Japanese market is highlighted by the fact that this year, popular tennis player Yoshihito Nishioka from the region joined the ranks of official ambassadors for the prop trading brand.

Purple Trading
prop firms
prop trading
Fintokei
Damian Chmiel
  • 1776 Articles
  • 39 Followers
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1776 Articles
  • 39 Followers

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

More Videos

  Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

  Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

  IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

