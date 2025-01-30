This €100B German Fintech Wants to Transform How Italians Save Money

Trade Republic introduces free current accounts with local IBANs and automated tax services.
According to the company's CEO, its products aim to help bridge the "pension gap" among Europeans.
The Berlin-based digital trading platform Trade Republic today (Thursday) announced the launch of localized banking services in Italy, marking its second major market expansion this year. The company aims to strengthen its position
across the continent with over €100 billion in assets under management (AUM).
Trade Republic Expands
European Footprint with Italian Banking Launch
The German
fintech is rolling out free current accounts with Italian IBANs and introducing
automated tax submissions through the Regime Amministrato system,
becoming the first international digital bank to offer this service.
“Millions
of Europeans have realized that their governments lack solutions for one of the
most critical challenges of our time. The pension gap is a predictable and
measurable problem that continues to be overlooked in political discussions,” said
Christian Hecker, Co-Founder of Trade Republic.
“With our
full banking license, national branches, and proprietary infrastructure, we are
committed to develop localized and cost-effective savings products to empower
people to take control of their financial future.”
The
company's international customer base now represents more than one-third of its
total users, reflecting growing demand for accessible financial services across
Europe.
"The
pension gap is a European problem, but the solutions for our customers must be
tailored to local needs," said Julian Collin, General Manager of International Markets at Trade Republic. "Following France, Italy is the
second major European market this year where we’ve localized our product. This
is another step forward in driving European growth and increasing competition
within the traditional banking sector.”
The digital
bank reported sustained profitability throughout 2024, while maintaining its
competitive interest rate offering of 3% for deposit accounts, matching the
ECB's key rate.
The company
recently enhanced its French market offerings with zero-commission investment
plans compatible with PEA accounts, alongside the introduction of domestic
banking services featuring local IBANs.
That’s why, starting today, our Italian customers will benefit from a fully localised product offering, including:
Currently,
Trade Republic operates under the regulatory oversight of BaFin and Deutsche
Bundesbank, serving clients across 17 European markets. Its product suite
encompasses a range of investment vehicles, including equities, ETFs,
fixed-income instruments, derivatives, and digital assets, with features such
as fractional share ownership and automated investment plans.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
