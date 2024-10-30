Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> Social Media Fraud Soars 28% amid Rising AI Tactics

Social Media Fraud Soars 28% amid Rising AI Tactics

Wednesday, 30/10/2024 | 18:34 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • AU10TIX’s Q3 report highlighted that AI capabilities allow criminals to automate identity theft on a large scale.
  • However, fraud rates in the payments sector have declined, dropping from 52% in Q2 to 39% in Q3.
revolut

AI-enabled identity fraud is rising as criminals increasingly target social media platforms in the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential election. Recent findings from AU10TIX’s Q3 2024 Global Identity Fraud Report show a 28% surge in social media-based fraud attacks, up from just 3% earlier this year.

This concerning trend underscores the evolving sophistication of fraud tactics, particularly as AI-generated bots and deepfake technology are employed to manipulate public discourse and exploit weak points in verification systems.

AI-Driven Fraud

The explosive growth in fraud, particularly on social media, is rooted in the ability of AI to industrialize identity theft. Fraudsters are using automated tools to create thousands of fake accounts, many employing advanced generative AI elements to evade detection.

These attacks have reached new heights, with September marking a peak in fraudulent activity. According to the report, some of these fraudulent accounts even spread disinformation ahead of the election, adding a dangerous dimension to online interactions.

The Q3 2024 report highlights a sharp increase in fraud attempts aimed at social media platforms, particularly those that incorporate deepfake technologies.

Fraudsters now create entirely synthetic selfies to match fake identities, bypassing traditional verification methods with ease. These deepfake "selfies" are now sophisticated enough to outsmart many automated Know Your Customer systems.

Fraudsters vs. Security Systems

The growing use of AI in fraud is creating an arms race between criminals and companies. AI-driven bots can now launch large-scale attacks, and the rise in synthetic selfies, completely fabricated using deepfake technology, is a direct response to increasingly sophisticated security measures. While AI-powered fraud tools help fraudsters stay ahead, businesses must adopt equally advanced AI solutions to defend themselves.

Traditional document verification is no longer enough. Companies need to analyze user behavior and traffic to spot abnormal patterns and detect fraud. Interestingly, while social media fraud spiked in Q3, fraud in the payments sector saw a significant drop from 52% in Q2 to 39% in Q3.

AU10TIX attributes this decline to self-regulation efforts and law enforcement action, though it notes that criminals are shifting their focus to less regulated markets like cryptocurrency, which accounted for 31% of all fraud attacks in the third quarter.

Despite these challenges, the payments industry has reportedly made notable progress in reducing fraud, but crypto remains a growing target.

AI-enabled identity fraud is rising as criminals increasingly target social media platforms in the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential election. Recent findings from AU10TIX’s Q3 2024 Global Identity Fraud Report show a 28% surge in social media-based fraud attacks, up from just 3% earlier this year.

This concerning trend underscores the evolving sophistication of fraud tactics, particularly as AI-generated bots and deepfake technology are employed to manipulate public discourse and exploit weak points in verification systems.

AI-Driven Fraud

The explosive growth in fraud, particularly on social media, is rooted in the ability of AI to industrialize identity theft. Fraudsters are using automated tools to create thousands of fake accounts, many employing advanced generative AI elements to evade detection.

These attacks have reached new heights, with September marking a peak in fraudulent activity. According to the report, some of these fraudulent accounts even spread disinformation ahead of the election, adding a dangerous dimension to online interactions.

The Q3 2024 report highlights a sharp increase in fraud attempts aimed at social media platforms, particularly those that incorporate deepfake technologies.

Fraudsters now create entirely synthetic selfies to match fake identities, bypassing traditional verification methods with ease. These deepfake "selfies" are now sophisticated enough to outsmart many automated Know Your Customer systems.

Fraudsters vs. Security Systems

The growing use of AI in fraud is creating an arms race between criminals and companies. AI-driven bots can now launch large-scale attacks, and the rise in synthetic selfies, completely fabricated using deepfake technology, is a direct response to increasingly sophisticated security measures. While AI-powered fraud tools help fraudsters stay ahead, businesses must adopt equally advanced AI solutions to defend themselves.

Traditional document verification is no longer enough. Companies need to analyze user behavior and traffic to spot abnormal patterns and detect fraud. Interestingly, while social media fraud spiked in Q3, fraud in the payments sector saw a significant drop from 52% in Q2 to 39% in Q3.

AU10TIX attributes this decline to self-regulation efforts and law enforcement action, though it notes that criminals are shifting their focus to less regulated markets like cryptocurrency, which accounted for 31% of all fraud attacks in the third quarter.

Despite these challenges, the payments industry has reportedly made notable progress in reducing fraud, but crypto remains a growing target.

Topics
fraud
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1358 Articles
  • 16 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1358 Articles
  • 16 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}