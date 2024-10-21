Simon Blackledge’s Multi Asset Solutions (Previously BidX) Triples FY24 Revenue

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Monday, 21/10/2024 | 06:54 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The company generated nearly £3.19 million in revenue in the last fiscal year
  • It is now exploring "organic and inorganic" growth opportunities.
Tower Bridge London
Tower Bridge London; Source: Wikimedia Commons

London-based Multi Asset Solutions Limited, formerly known as BidX Markets, tripled its turnover for the 2024 fiscal year, which ended on May 31. According to the latest Companies House filing, the company generated close to £3.19 million in revenue, marking a 204 percent increase from the previous fiscal year’s £1.05 million.

A Massive Jump in Revenue

The surge in revenue significantly boosted the company’s profitability. After accounting for sales costs, gross profits reached £1.47 million, up from £944,361 in the previous year. However, the gross profit margin dropped from 90.22 percent to 46.26 percent.

Administrative expenses also rose by 36.4 percent to £1.24 million. After accounting for interest and other expenses, the company recorded a pre-tax profit of £235,072, a notable increase from the previous year’s £35,566. Net profit for the fiscal year stood at £174,512, up 508 percent compared to FY2023’s £28,690.

Multi Asset Solutions' FY24 income statement
Multi Asset Solutions' FY24 income statement
Simon Blackledge, founder and CEO of Multi Asset Solutions
Simon Blackledge, founder and CEO of Multi Asset Solutions

Multi Asset Solutions, which was rebranded earlier this year, was founded in 2021 by Simon Blackledge, who serves as the CEO and holds over 75 percent of the company's shares. In 2022, non-banking market maker Solid made an undisclosed investment in the company, acquiring a 9.9 percent ownership stake.

Exploring Growth Opportunities

The company offers liquidity and white-label broker solutions and is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. In its Companies House filing, Multi Asset Solutions noted that it “accepts clients from all regions of the world where the firm is permitted to operate.”

The company is now looking to expand. “The company continues to explore organic and inorganic opportunities both in the UK and overseas for expansion,” the filing stated. “The directors expect continued growth in both its core and new markets, which should lead to further improvements in the company’s financial performance.”

About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
