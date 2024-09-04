Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

NAGA Strikes a Sponsorship Goal with Germany's Borussia Dortmund

NAGA Strikes a Sponsorship Goal with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday, 04/09/2024 | 12:54 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The agreement gives the company exclusive rights to the BVB Partner logo and brand visibility at Signal Iduna Park during home matches.
  • NAGA aims to utilize this sponsorship to reach new target audiences in Germany and internationally.
Football

NAGA Group has partnered with the German iconic football club Borussia Dortmund (BVB). The sponsorship deal will give NAGA exclusive rights to the BVB Partner logo and position its brand in front of millions of football fans at Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund's home ground.

Expanding Brand Awareness

According to a company statement, the deal covers the current and upcoming Bundesliga seasons. Naga will display its brand on LED advertising boards during the club's home matches, aiming to capture the attention of football fans.

Commenting about the new partnership, Octavian Patrascu, the CEO of The NAGA Group, said: “We are excited for the opportunity to sponsor Borussia Dortmund, a club that shares our ambition and commitment to a journey of continuous growth and success.”

“This partnership allows us to align our brand with a community-driven team and bring our innovative financial platform and services to ambitious fans interested in the capital markets, who share our drive for success.”

This partnership followed NAGA's merger with Key Way Group, a move that has strengthened its position in the global fintech market. With Germany being a core market, NAGA aims to leverage this sponsorship to reach new target audiences both domestically and internationally.

Naga Brand Visibility

Additionally, the agreement allows the company to feature Borussia Dortmund players in branding materials. NAGA is a German fintech company that has developed a SuperApp designed to unify various financial services, including social trading, stock investing, and crypto transactions.

Recently, NAGA merged with Key Way Group, the parent company of CAPEX.com. This transaction, which got all the required regulatory approvals within six weeks, seeks to enhance NAGA’s global footprint and drive cost efficiency. NAGA’s initiative includes utilizing common technology across the entire group to streamline operations and reduce costs. The group expects cost savings of up to EUR 9 million per year, a figure that had previously been projected at USD 10 million.

Following the merger, the company scheduled the transition of CAPEX.com’s existing users to the NAGA platform. This step aims to provide CAPEX’s users with access to NAGA’s offerings, including social trading, neo-banking, and cryptocurrency trading. The company expects these synergies is expected to generate an EBITDA effect of around EUR 4 million annually.

Borussia Dortmund
Naga
