> Match-Trader Rolls Out Trading Tournaments, Expands Social and Payment Options

Match-Trader Rolls Out Trading Tournaments, Expands Social and Payment Options

Thursday, 31/10/2024 | 17:56 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Brokers can reportedly utilize these tournaments to attract new users and retain active traders.
  • Match-Trader added support for new tokens like USDC BASE, ETH BASE, and BTC BEP20.
Match-Trader launched prop trading tournaments and unveiled the latest improvements on its platform, including automated payment conversions. According to the company’s statement, the platform also launched a suite of tools to optimize trading experience. This includes using new API endpoints for automation to enhance operational control and make the platform attractive for new traders.

Match-Trader’s new prop trading tournaments reportedly allow participants to sharpen their skills through simulated trades, including clear rules on daily and maximum losses, evaluation metrics, and enticing rewards for top performers. Brokers can reportedly use these tournaments to attract new users and retain active traders as players compete in a structured, risk-managed environment.

According to the company, this gamified approach could make trading more accessible and prepare new traders for live market conditions. For traders aiming to advance through different funding levels, the dynamic account allows traders to move through funded phases by hitting custom profit targets, with the option to either scale their account or withdraw profits.

"Prop Trading Competitions create an engaging environment where traders can experience the platform under realistic conditions by participating in free tournaments and testing their skills without incurring costs," Match-Trader mentioned.

A new notification system enhances the social trading experience by providing timely alerts for essential account events. Automated messages and push notifications keep users updated on account milestones, such as insufficient funds, subscription fees, or loss triggers.

The Match2Pay dashboard now allows for manual deposits, making it easier for brokers to fund their account balances and cover client withdrawals. This flexibility helps manage available funds more efficiently, particularly when clients request withdrawals exceeding the current balance.

The deposit auto-conversion feature further simplifies currency management by automatically converting client deposits into the broker’s preferred currency. For example, a broker with a preference for USD can receive BTC deposits while crediting the client’s account in GBP.

Data-driven decision-making is easier than ever with the Platform Logs tab's CSV export capability. This feature lets brokers export data for external analysis, creating comprehensive reports that help them better understand performance metrics.

Match-Trader also introduced automated staking on the TRX network, a feature that autonomously collects and re-stakes rewards without requiring manual intervention. Additionally, Match-Trader expanded its support for new tokens by integrating USDC BASE, ETH BASE, and BTC BEP20. This reportedly allows brokers to attract a wider range of clients interested in diverse payment methods.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
