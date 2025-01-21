The US first couple's memecoin frenzy has entered the forex and CFD space. Liquidity provider Match-Prime launched Trump and Melania coin-based CFDs following the unveiling of $TRUMP and $MELANIA by US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump.

In an announcement on LinkedIn, the company welcomed the move, describing it as “time to shine.”It further welcomed industry players to offer the instruments to clients since they are making waves in the market.

More Firms Join Trump-Themed Coin Frenzy

“Forex Brokers, it’s time to shine! We’ve just launched Trump and Melania coin-based CFDs, which are already making waves in the market,” the company wrote. “Offer these trending instruments to your clients and stay ahead of the competition. Partner with Match-Prime and stay one step ahead!”

Two days before his inauguration into the White House, Donald Trump unveiled a meme cryptocurrency dubbed $TRUMP. The unexpected move caused a wave of speculation and heightened trading activity in the crypto market.

In the run-up to the inauguration ceremony, his wife Melania also entered the blockchain space, launching a new meme coin dubbed $MELANIA. Although the two meme coins faced heightened volatility, they pushed the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, to an all-time price high of nearly $110,000.

$TRUMP, $MELANIA Memecoins Plunge

Interestingly, $TRUMP initially soared to $74 before facing a sharp drop when Melania Trump launched her own coin, $MELANIA. Her announcement caused $TRUMP to decline to $38 before a partial recovery to $63, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

"Trump Memes are intended to function as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the ideals and beliefs embodied by the symbol "$TRUMP" and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type," the announcement noted.

At the time of this publication, $TRUMP traded for $39.46, representing a 4% decline in the past day and a whopping surge of more than $500% in the past week. On the other hand, $MALANIA is trading at $3.9 after plunging 29% and 46% in the past day and week, respectively.