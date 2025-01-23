Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Klein Funding Prop Firm Partners with World's Third-Largest Crypto Exchange

Thursday, 23/01/2025 | 08:45 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • A crypto-focused proprietary trading company has expanded its platform offerings.
  • In addition to TradeLocker, investors can now trade through Bybit.
Bybit

Klein Funding, a newcomer to the prop trading market that launched late last year, has positioned itself uniquely by focusing on cryptocurrency instruments rather than traditional FX trading. The addition of Bybit, the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by spot volume, to their list of available trading platforms is significant news for crypto traders.

Klein Funding Integrates Bybit Platform

"Our biggest update yet is here. Seamless trading, powerful tools, and endless opportunities with 700+ cryptos to trade await," Klein Funding announced on social media regarding the new offering.

In the two months since its launch, Klein Funding's clients have had access to TradeLocker, and now they can also utilize Bybit's cryptocurrency exchange platform. The maximum account size is $100,000, with an 8% drawdown and 80% profit share challenge costing $488. The smallest accounts start at $6,000, with challenges priced at $58.

Bybit's Growing Prominence

Trading on Bybit offers several advantages, including access to numerous cryptocurrencies, well-regarded mobile and desktop applications, and robust security measures. According to Finance Magnates Intelligence monthly reports, Bybit ranks among the top cryptocurrency exchanges by volume, with December 2024 showing over 200% growth compared to the previous year.

crypto volumes

Klein Funding utilizes technology provided by another prop trading firm, Goat Funded Trader (GFT), as revealed by GFT CEO Edoardo Dalla Torre in November.

Dynamic Changes in Prop Trading

The prop trading industry continues to evolve rapidly. Just yesterday (Wednesday), Alpha Futures announced plans to expand its trading ecosystem by integrating new platforms, including TradingView, Tradovate, and NinjaTrader, to enhance services for retail and professional investors.

Earlier this week, MyFundedFX (MFFX) revealed plans to allow non-US investors to migrate back to the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform through the newly established Seacrest Markets brokerage. The voluntary migration begins immediately through an online application form, with the actual platform transition scheduled for January 24, 2025, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Investors must ensure all positions are closed and no pending orders remain before migration.

Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
