Global Spot Crypto Trading Climbs 142% Year-Over-Year to $2.1T

Monday, 13/01/2025 | 10:30 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • December 2024 saw cryptocurrency exchange trading volume exceed $2 trillion, with Binance maintaining market dominance at 47% share.
  • Asian exchanges demonstrated exceptional growth, with Upbit and ByBit recording over 200% year-over-year increases.
crypto volumes

The cryptocurrency market witnessed extraordinary trading activity in December 2024, with total spot trading volume across major exchanges reaching $2.14 trillion, marking an 8% increase from November's $1.99 trillion and a staggering 142% year-over-year growth.

It’s no accident that this aligned with Bitcoin’s historic highs on the price chart, reaching levels above $108,000.

Crypto Exchange Trading Volume Surges to $2.1T in December 2024

Binance maintained its dominant position, commanding 47% of the market share with $1 trillion in trading volume. The exchange saw a modest 1% month-over-month increase but demonstrated remarkable year-over-year growth of 131%.

crypto volumes

South Korea's Upbit and ByBit demonstrated exceptional performance, recording monthly growth of 21% and 20%, respectively. Both exchanges achieved impressive year-over-year growth exceeding 200%, with ByBit leading at 214% and Upbit following at 209%.

crypto volumes

Coinbase, the leading U.S. exchange , maintained steady growth with a 9% monthly increase and 174% year-over-year expansion, securing 9% of the market share. OKX showed resilience with a 5% monthly growth and 103% yearly increase, holding 8% of the market.

Most exchanges reported positive monthly growth, with only Bitstamp showing a decline of 14%. However, Bitstamp still managed an impressive 174% year-over-year increase. The overall market demonstrated robust health, with the cumulative volume of the top 10 exchanges showing an 8% monthly increase and 142% yearly growth.

crypto volumes

The significant volume increase reflects the continued maturation of the cryptocurrency market and sustained institutional interest throughout December 2024, building upon the momentum from November's strong performance.

Bitcoin Hits Record Volumes amid Sky-High Prices

Daily trading volumes have reached near-record levels, though they still fall short of the nearly $4 trillion peak seen in May 2021. This surge can be attributed to Bitcoin's 37% rally in November and an additional 16% gain in December.

Despite losing December’s gains and ending the month slightly down, Bitcoin 's price has consistently remained above $90,000 for the past two months. This stability has spurred significant activity among retail and institutional investors alike.

crypto volumes

In my previous analysis, I explained the recent price dip, primarily driven by forecasts that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate cuts. Another contributing factor was news of the government’s intent to liquidate over 69,000 BTC seized from Silk Road.

"There is a rumor that the recent market dump was initiated after the Department of Justice (DoJ) began selling some of its Silk Road Bitcoin holdings. One of the suspected wallet IDs has been identified," Paul Howard, Senior Director at Wincent, told Finance Magnates. "As mentioned previously, this month is expected to be volatile, particularly as we approach January 20th, the inauguration date for President Trump. Volatility, however, creates opportunities for trading."

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin remains safe above $90,000, with any dips below this threshold viewed as buying opportunities. Analysts are optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory, predicting significant price increases by 2025. While some project a target of $150,000, others believe it could soar as high as $200,000.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 2105 Articles
  • 59 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 2105 Articles
  • 59 Followers

