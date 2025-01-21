Prop Firm MyFundedFX Offers MetaTrader 5 Again Through Seacrest Markets

MyFundedFX announces voluntary migration back to MT5 for non-U.S. traders, scheduled for January 24, 2025/
Traders must close all positions before migration, with no compensation for automatic closures during the transition.
MyFundedFX
(MFFX) unveiled plans to allow non-U.S. traders to migrate back to the MetaTrader
5 (MT5) platform through the newly established brokerage Seacrest Markets
platform.
MyFundedFX Restores MetaTrader
5 Access
The
voluntary migration process opens immediately through an online submission
form, with the actual platform transition scheduled for January 24, 2025,
between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST. Traders must ensure all positions are closed
and no pending orders remain before the migration.
"We
have been hard at work to bring this back to you and hopefully this will show
you we are dedicated to providing our customers with what they want,"
stated MFFX
management in their announcement to traders via Discord. “We would like to
thank you for your time and wish you the best on your trading journey.”
The company
emphasized that traders satisfied with their current platform can maintain
their existing arrangements via MatchTrade and DXtrade platforms. However,
those opting for migration must carefully manage their positions, as any open
trades during the transition will be automatically closed at prevailing market
rates without compensation.
“If you
fill out the submission form, please make sure all your positions are flat with no
pending orders. If you fill out the form and your account goes for
migration and you have open positions they will be closed at a loss or gain but
will not be compensated,” MFFX added.
Earlier, in
July, the U.S.-based proprietary trading company, rescinded its recently
implemented consistency rule after significant backlash from clients. The rule,
aimed at discouraging high-risk trading strategies, had been in effect for only
two weeks before being discontinued due to widespread criticism from traders.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
SEC Fines Vanguard $106 Million Over “Investor TRFs Tax Consequences”
Featured Videos
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
