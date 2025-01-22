Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

The Prop Firm That Generated "Tens of Millions" in Revenue Adds 3 Platforms to Offering

Wednesday, 22/01/2025 | 11:18 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Alpha Futures announces integration with TradingView, Tradovate, and NinjaTrader platforms, expanding its trading infrastructure.
  • The rollout is scheduled for the coming weeks, aiming to enhance traders' analysis and execution capabilities.
Andrew Blaylock (left) and George Kohler (right), founders and directors of Alpha Capital Group
Andrew Blaylock (left) and George Kohler (right), founders and directors of Alpha Capital Group

The prop firm Alpha Futures announced plans to broaden its trading ecosystem through new platform integrations, marking an expansion of its service offerings for retail and professional traders.

Alpha Futures Adds TradingView, Tradovate, and NinjaTrader

The company will incorporate TradingView, Tradovate, and NinjaTrader into its existing infrastructure, enhancing traders' ability to analyze markets and execute trades through multiple channels. These integrations are scheduled to roll out over the coming weeks.

“Coming Soon to Alpha Futures,” the company teased the launch on social media. “We're proud to announce new platform integrations coming to Alpha Futures in the next few weeks!”

Although the exact names of the mentioned platforms were not provided, the logos of TradingView, Tradovate, and NinjaTrader appeared in the image attached to the post.

The integration with TradingView will give users access to advanced charting capabilities and a social trading community. Tradovate's addition brings modern, cloud-based futures trading technology, while NinjaTrader integration offers sophisticated analytical tools and automated trading capabilities.

“Tens of Millions” of Pounds in Revenue

A month ago, Finance Magnates exclusively reported that Alpha Capital Group, which includes the prop firms Alpha Futures and Alpha Capital, generated "tens of millions" of pounds in revenue over the past three years. Revenues grew by nearly 850% in the second year of operation and an additional 180% in the following year.

“Since our launch, the business has experienced remarkable year-on-year growth in revenue and customer numbers,” said George Kohler, Alpha Capital Group’s Managing Director. “Looking ahead, we believe 2025 will be a transformative year for the business, with a major revenue milestone in sight.”

The company also disclosed that it has paid $80 million in performance fees to its customers so far, with projections indicating this amount will exceed $100 million by the first quarter of 2025.

In the meantime, however, there were some challenges along the way.

Alpha Capital Bans Traders

In February 2024, Alpha Capital Group joined other industry peers in suspending purchases for clients in the United States. According to a statement on X, this decision was made in response to recent market developments in the region.

By May, the company announced plans to re-enter the US market. In a subsequent post on X, it shared intentions to launch futures and a regulated brokerage platform for deposits in Seychelles by June.

However, in June, the company faced criticism from clients after multiple accounts were blocked. The blocking affected 150 users, reportedly due to suspicions of "group trading" and "account management practices," both of which violate the platform’s rules.

In a social media post, Alpha Capital Group acknowledged identifying over 300 accounts tied to a single "Computer ID," a unique identifier for personal computers and smartphones. This discovery revealed that one individual had created several hundred accounts within the platform.

